Operetta Chic
Musical menu delights Houstonians at Gilbert and Sullivan Society gala
High notes met high bids and applause for the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Houston.
That was the scene at the Doré Commons of the Baker Institute at Rice University for the 11th annual Auction of Arias gala. The event marked the company’s 75th season, drawing more than 120 guests for an evening of musical revelry. At the helm of the evening was event chair Melissa Stonebrook.
The program leaned into the society’s signature charm, with artists from past productions and the upcoming The Gondoliers delivering a blend of Gilbert and Sullivan favorites, operatic showstoppers, and playful departures into musical theater. Leading the welcome was board president Joe White, serving both as emcee and performer.
Through a lively auction-style menu, bidders selected the evening’s soundtrack, prompting renditions of classics like “Three Little Maids” from The Mikado and “Poor Wandering One” from The Pirates of Penzance, alongside crowd-pleasers including “Je Veux Vivre” and “You’ll Be Back.”
Laura Coleman, Richard Paul Fink, Meaghan Heath, Julie Hoeltzel, Sean Holshouser, Pantelis Karastamatis, Riley Ortega, and Riley Vagis offered performances Gilbert and Sullivan would approve — with a wink.
Three video presentations, produced by society member and voice actor John Gremillion, featured alumni like Susan Facer, who went on to star in Phantom of the Opera, Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, and Broadway director Andy Einhorn.
The gala raised more than $130,000, a record-breaking total that will support the group’s upcoming production of The Gondoliers and its scholarship program.
Summoning their inner operetta chic were Victor Stonebrook, John Yabraian, Karen McCarver, Ashly Evans and Clifton Vining, Geoff Copper, Meredith Rice, Sandra Pushkin, Jane Cizik, Marcia Feldman, James Ferrendelli, Barbara Mackey, David Satterfield, Molly and Jim Crownover, Terrilyn Neale, Laura Groppe, Elizabeth Fritschle, Anne and Albert Chao, Cindy and Michael Ma, Jose Ivo, Olga and Orlando Alvarado, and Sharon Birkman.