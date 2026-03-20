Human Spirit
Holocaust Museum Houston hosts most impactful luncheon yet
More than 1,000 guests gathered at the Hilton Americas-Houston for Holocaust Museum Houston’s annual Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon, an event that continues to balance remembrance with resolve. This year’s honoree, Linda Lait Burger, was recognized for a career defined by steady leadership and commitment to community well-being.
The luncheon raised a record-breaking $925,000 to support the museum’s education outreach efforts. Board Chair Elyse Spector Kalmans spoke of the significance of the moment, pointing to Burger’s enduring impact on Houston’s civic and Jewish communities.
Adding intellectual gravitas to the afternoon was keynote speaker David Wolpe, whose reputation as a leading voice in Jewish thought preceded him. The rabbi, author, and cultural commentator delivered remarks that reflected on history’s lessons with a contemporary lens.
A well-orchestrated roster of chairs and supporters ensured the luncheon’s success. Honorary chairs including Joan Alexander, Martha and Don Freedman, and Mady and Ken Kades joined luncheon chairs Vikki and Rich Evans and Irene Weingarten and Richard Wolf in steering the event. Host committee chairs Ellen and Dan Trachtenberg and Mitzi Shure and Jerry Wische, alongside VIP reception sponsors Jamie and Bert Wolf, helped elevate the experience.
Guests were treated to a thoughtfully curated kosher menu. Unserved meals donated to Second Servings of Houston and floral arrangements repurposed through Bloom Again Houston.
In the room were Khambrel Marshall, Lewis Kalmans, Lynn Gordon and Hy Penn, Joy and Benjamin Warren, Jeri and Marc Shapiro, Tracy and Gary Stein, Tali and Eric Blumrosen, Susan Bono, Susan and Barrett Reasoner, Cheryl and Stephen Golub, Gail and Milton Klein, Rhona and Bruce Caress, Jessica Strehlow and Brian Caress, Riva and Ira Mitzner, Robin and Donald Wayne, Debra and Steven Cohen, Leisa Holland Nelson, Chris Kase, Valerie Baron and Richard Leibman, Kelly Cohen Fein and Martin Fein, Heidi and David Gerger, and Nancy Li Tarim and Soner Tarim.