Science Forward
Vulnerability and generosity shine at Houston Health Museum’s gala
Some galas lean on glitz. This one leaned on vulnerability.
The Health Museum’s Annual Health Heroes Gala turned the Hotel ZaZa–Museum District honored those who devote their lives to strengthening the well-being of others, a theme that threaded through every moment.
The scene leaned “upscale speakeasy,” thanks to In Bloom’s spreads of white roses, hydrangeas, and greenery, underwritten by UTHealth Houston, and shimmering décor from Artella Solutions. The Mystery Boxes, always a crowd favorite, disappeared within minutes — no surprise given their lineup of prizes ranging from fine jewelry and handbags to Texans tickets, coolers, and luxe experiences.
CW39 HTown Live host Maggie Flecknoe, now juggling on-air energy with parenting a 3-year-old, peppered the program with her trademark quick wit. She and the Health Museum president and CEO John Arcidiacono welcomed guests before board chair Susan Bickley offered the invocation.
The emotional center of the night belonged to Jim McIngvale, whose introduction of 2025 Health Heroes Honoree, daughter Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale was unusually vulnerable. The rawness in his voice made the room go still as he spoke about their family’s journey with mental illness. Dr. McIngvale, director of the OCD Institute of Texas and founder of the Peace of Mind Foundation, followed with a story of resilience and purpose, pushing forward the conversation on mental health.
Gala Chairs Lynn and Ed Jones recognized sponsors and donors before premiering the museum’s Impact Video. Two young voices — Vanessa Garcia and Mima Loppy — shared how the museum’s programs nudged them toward careers in healthcare.
DJ London coaxed guests toward an after-party. The event hosted more than 200 attendees and raised $430,000.
On the scene were Robert Scott, Linda Primrose, William Gilmer, Jackie Macha and Brian Faulkner, Martha Walton, Audrey and David Gow, Sherri and Pat Wood, Joanne Rogers and Theil Sylve, Kelli Cohen Fein and Martin Fein, Claudia and Sepand Moshiri, Rahki and Stephen Dimino, Denis and Susan DeBakey, Matthew Macky, Margaret-Mary Wilson, Richard Villanueva, Elizabeth Cleveland, June and Kenneth Mattox, Cynthia Pickett-Stevenson, and Robert Jackson.