Building dreams
Sold-out Houston luncheon celebrates Habitat for Humanity
Houston Habitat for Humanity laid the foundation for the future at its annual "Building a Dream" luncheon on October 22. The fundraiser at the Briar Club roused an enthusiastic crowd of supporters, community leaders, and volunteers to champion the mission of erecting affordable homes and being a catalyst for brighter futures.
With a sold-out crowd filling the room to the rafters, the energy was palpable — a testament to the dedication of event co-chairs Chinhui Juhn, Linda Epner, and Paige Erwin. Their commitment, along with that of the audience, celebrated a milestone moment for the organization, which has helped more than 1,200 families build and achieve safe, affordable housing.
The event featured an inspiring keynote by women’s rights advocate Sima Ladjevardian, this year's recipient of the Building Dreams Award. Known for her work championing women’s rights and economic mobility, Ladjevardian's words resonated deeply with Houston Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Her speech laid brick by brick the importance of homeownership in creating stability, economic resilience, and a prosperous future — values that echo the nonprofit’s commitment to empowering families across the city.
In a touching tribute, attendee Lillie Robertson honored Ladjevardian’s recognition by making a donation of $30,000 on the spot, dedicating the gift to Houston Habitat’s ongoing work. This generous moment was one of many cornerstones throughout the event that highlighted the organization’s impact on families and communities. A powerful lineup of videos showcased the testimonials of Habitat homeowners and the heartfelt dedication of volunteers who help lay the foundations and raise the roofs to make homeownership a reality. These stories highlighted not just the organization addressing Houston’s growing housing challenges but the ultimate outcome: Creating spaces where people can build families, create memories, and thrive.
Serving as master of ceremonies, KPRC meteorologist Justin Stapleton brought his warmth and energy to the afternoon, building momentum as he guided patrons through a program focused on Houston Habitat's achievements and ambitions. Since Hurricane Harvey alone, the organization has rebuilt and repaired more than 800 homes.
Looking forward, Houston Habitat remains committed to expanding its reach and building up neighborhoods across the city, from the Fifth Ward to Clinton Park and beyond. This luncheon laid the groundwork for the organization’s ambitious goals in the coming year.
Among the 350 builders of hope were Masoud Ladjevardian, Rania Daniel, Whitney Radley, Sabiha Rehmatullah, Annette Mullins, Christopher Gardner, Carrie Pepi, Sue and Randy Sim, Jane Cizik, and Dr. Esmaeil Porsa.