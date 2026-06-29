Raising Expectations
3 nights of Michelin-starred cuisine fuel Houston nonprofit’s mission
Fine dining dished with purpose? We’ll have seconds, please.
The Genuine Cup’s second annual Hope and Opportunity Dinner Series brought three evenings of Spanish-inspired hospitality to Soleil June 11-13, raising $665,350 to expand employment pathways and opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Co-founders Ignacio Torras and Lorna Ortiz welcomed approximately 300 guests across three sold-out dinners for a culinary collaboration featuring Spain’s celebrated Roca Brothers of El Celler de Can Roca alongside Houston chefs who lead four of the city’s six Michelin-starred restaurants — Felipe Botero (Le Jardinier), Felipe Riccio (March), Mayank Istwal (Musaafer), and Luis Roger (BCN).
Attendees began with Spanish-inspired bites and wine pairings before settling in for a multi-course tasting menu accompanied by Edward Grigassy’s live Spanish guitar performance, creating an evening that felt more Barcelona than Boulevard.
“This event is about more than raising funds — it’s about raising expectations,” said Torras. “Every individual deserves the opportunity to contribute, succeed, and be recognized for their talents. Through hospitality, sport, and community, we are creating pathways that help make that possible.”
The program spotlighted the Genuine Cup’s mission through remarks from Senator Ted Cruz, Commissioner Lesley Briones, and Robert Rule, whose story as a Genuine Cup athlete and Rocambolesc employee reinforced the importance of meaningful employment opportunities for neurodiverse individuals.
Throughout the dinners, members of the Genuine Cup community played active roles in the guest experience.
Funds will benefit the Genuine Cup, an international soccer tournament that will bring together athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Houston from July 27 - August 1. In total, teams from 50 countries will participate in the event, which is being held at Rice Stadium.
On the scene were Anne and Karl Stern, Ivan Perez, Kathleen Sledge, Tony and Francis Buzbee, Daniel Briones, Albert and Anne Chao, Sammi and Mithu Malick, Michael and Megan Bartz, David and Laura Piccione, William and Constanza Restrepo, Neil and Elizabeth Chapman, Kyle and Erin Cummings, and Heidi and Senator Ted Cruz.