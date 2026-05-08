5-Course Feast
Houston Food Bank chefs' dinner serves up generosity and gourmet flair
Houston’s culinary crowd traded kitchen heat for philanthropic firepower on May 5 as the Houston Food Bank hosted its 26th Annual Chefs’ Dinner at Hotel ZaZa Museum District.
The evening of haute cuisine and thoughtful giving served up more than a five-course feast. The gourmand affair delivered a major boost for food-insecure families across southeast Texas.
Event chairs Farah Ahmed and Tahir Qadir rallied an energetic room of foodies, philanthropists, and civic leaders, capping the evening with remarks that inspired a flurry of last-minute generosity. A surprise anonymous matching gift of up to $25,000 sent donations soaring, with more than $61,000 raised during the dinner alone.
The menu read like a Houston restaurant hit list. Guests dined on creations from Benchawan “Chef G” Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen, Ope Amosu of ChopnBlok, David Skinner of Eculent & Ishtia, William Crutcher of Monarch at Hotel ZaZa, and pastry chef Alejandra SalasAl.
Meanwhile, Doe and Henry Florsheim accepted the 2026 Barbara Falik Humanitarian Award for their longstanding commitment to food security efforts. Brian Greene, president and CEO of Houston Food Bank, also shared details about the organization’s upcoming groundbreaking for its newest building while outlining the food bank’s long-term vision and continued work serving the community.
The event raised $633,640, enough to provide more than 1.9 million meals to the community.
Not bad for a Tuesday night.
Seen on the scene were Teresa and Jose Ivo, Monique Abernathy, Gordon Murray, Michele and Jeff Dodson, Cathy Easter, Sarah and Ken Fisher, Joan Hessidence and Rick Wall, Colleen and Michael Keegan, and Drs. Ruth Lopez and Steve Turley.