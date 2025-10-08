Decades of Care
What Would You Do? John Quiñones Inspires at Houston luncheon
A sea of supporters filled Hotel ZaZa as El Centro de Corazón marked more than three decades of care, compassion, and community impact. The annual luncheon on September 19 to celebrated the nonprofit’s mission of providing affordable, quality healthcare for Houston’s East End and beyond.
Leading the charge were chairs Vicky Dominguez and Maritza Gonzales, joined by honorary chairs Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman and Leila Perrin.
The afternoon began under the warm guidance of emcee Anayeli Ruiz of KHOU Ch. 11. CEO Marcie Mir spoke passionately about El Centro’s continued commitment to expanding access to care for under-resourced communities.
The spotlight then turned to this year’s honorees. Vicki Luna, named the 2025 Community Leader Honoree, received a standing ovation as she took the stage. In her moving remarks, Luna reflected on her upbringing in Uvalde and the philanthropic values instilled by her parents. The Corporate Leader Honoree award went to Calpine, recognized for its ongoing commitment to community service. Cathryn Martinez, representing the company’s Community and Government Relations division, accepted the honor on Calpine’s behalf.
Keynote speaker John Quiñones, ABC News veteran and creator of What Would You Do?, captivated the audience through tales of resilience and purpose. His stories drew laughter, applause, and a few misty eyes from the crowd.
Among the polished crowd of 300 were Beckie and Gasper Mir, Sippi Khurana, Gloria Luna Bounds, George Connelly, Michele Leal and George Farah, Marilu Garza, Misty Mousa Lanza, HCC Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Carrie Potter, Graciela Saenz, Ofelia Vujasinovic, Claudia Ortega Hogue, and John Cisneros.