chic celebration
Houston nonprofit's summer soirée wows with fashion and fresh faces
The unofficial kickoff to Houston's party season returned in style as Tootsies and Women of Wardrobe hosted the 21st Annual Summer Soirée benefiting Dress for Success Houston. Sponsored by Reliant Energy, the gathering on August 21 was a chic celebration of community, couture, and cause.
The chatty crowd, a blend of new faces and steadfast supporters, buzzed around Tootsies' displays of fall fashion, featuring the latest trends from Tanya Taylor and local favorite LeMel Jewelry. Amidst the colorful apparel and accessories, chairs Kylee Gould and Mow Rahman designed a sensory experience from the moment partygoers stepped in – greeted by a 360-degree photo booth, a floral wall by Mas Flora, and an urban soundtrack by DJ Johny Bravo.
For select VIPs, the night offered an intimate fashion show within the store, creating an exclusive space for them to ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ at the fresh designs and styling tips shared by Tanya Taylor’s president, Crystal Slattery.
As guests mingled and marveled at the fashion, they also indulged in a culinary tour of local flavors. Local restaurants, including Liberty Kitchen and Oysterette and Hidden Omakase catered to every whim. Toasts were made with Wente Vineyards’ selections and cocktails from Don Julio, ensuring the spirits were as high as the hemlines on display.
Lauren Levicki Courville, president of Dress for Success, expressed gratitude for the community's support, saying, “this event remains the heartbeat of our young professionals group, ensuring we continue to empower thousands of women each year.”
The night concluded with guests leaving with swag bags filled with goodies from local favorites like Black Swan Yoga, Prada Beauty, and Martini Mates, and two lucky attendees walked away with door prizes from The Houstonian. The event raised more than $27,000 for Dress for Success.
Among the nearly 300 fashion-forward guests were Tootsies owner Norman Lewis, Reliant Energy’s Leanne Shneider, Melanie Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Roane of LeMel, Mia Gradney, Courtney Harmon, Mayra Moreno, Jess Rogers, Robin Segesta, Yesenia Garcia, Anna Gryska, Catherine Sdao, Victoria Villarreal, Ronda Ross, Carey Kirkpatrick, Miya Shay, Kim Padgett and Roz Pactor.