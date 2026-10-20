Hats Off
Easton Corbin and Dolly-signed guitar star at Houston nonprofit's Western gala
Boots were made for giving, and Houston’s philanthropic cowboys and cowgirls understood the assignment. Western chic met honky-tonk hospitality as Dec My Room supporters traded their usual gala finery for denim, fringe, and a little country swagger, for the Ninth Annual Kick Up Your Boots for Kids affair.
Mother-daughter chairs Anne Carl and Elizabeth Carl wrangled a boot-scootin’ evening featuring country crooner Easton Corbin, who kept the dance floor hopping. Founders Susan Plank and Kendall Plank shared a symbolic changing of the guard as Susan ceremoniously passed her hat to Kendall, the organization’s new leader.
Emcee and auctioneer David Ackel kept paddles flying for coveted experiences, including a helicopter-assisted golf getaway donated by Mike Plank. A Dolly Parton-signed guitar proved twice as nice when bidding prompted an encore offering. Meanwhile, ice bars, a tequila station, cigars, and a Pappy Van Winkle raffle gave guests plenty of reasons to raise a glass.
Community honorees Stacey and Al Lindseth and corporate honoree Northern Trust received their flowers for supporting the nonprofit’s mission of personalizing hospital rooms for young patients.
More than 250 revelers helped raise a record-breaking $410,000. Yeehaw, indeed.
Rounding up the rest of the well-heeled herd were Carley and Mike Stasney, Grace and Steven Ward, Laurie and Bret Sanders, Courtney and Zac Harmon, Nina and Clint Rand, Tracy and Landon Ehlinger, Patrice and Robert Allinger, Tom Butler, Kerri and Bill Byler, Maria Moncada Alaoui and Omer Alaoui, Kory and Geoff Blum, Matt Brice, Noble Carl, Fabio Cardamuro, Heather Almond, Adrienne Crane, Alicia Smith, Kim and Dan Moody, Dr. Linda Magill, Tammy and Stuart Spence, Wanda Carter, Julia Morales Clark and Matt Clark, Jerry Simon, Jennifer Grosvenor, Katie Tsuru, Tiffany LaRose Kaileh, Denise and Monte Tinkham, Sneha and Nick Merchant, Whitney Kuhn Lawson and Marc Lawson, David Sledge, Antonio Cardamuro, and Ryan Venable.