Crushing in the Heights
8 Houston singles explain why they're looking for love at hot Heights bar
About 300 sweaty singles mingled at Best Regards, the Heights-area lounge and bar, on Sunday, August 23 for the Crush Club x Vibes N’ Vices Sunday Social.
Attendees double-fisted cups of water and cocktails while squeezing between potential matches, all sporting name tags ringed in either orange (ages 30-35) or purple (ages 25-29). [Read on to meet some of the singles.]
Crush Club, which Nick Finke cofounded with Jacqueline Brattan and Alivia Hayes, aims to take dating in Houston off the apps and into real life. The group regularly hosts events for specific age groups at venues around Houston, from the Houston Botanic Gardens to Tejas Brewery.
“We love having a diverse location with a diverse crowd, so that means the locations are open to different types of venues — restaurants, bars, breweries,” Finke says.
Stefania “La Spooky” Martinez founded Vibes N Vices to build community around three pillars: wellness, art, and music.
“Nick is a great friend of mine, and we both have really creative minds,” Martinez says. “We want a space where people can feel comfortable and also enjoy good music.”
Best Regards’ “Shoot Your Shot” special served as a mini liquid Cupid, with patrons who purchased a shot receiving a complimentary one to give to their crush.
“We would not call ourselves a singles bar specifically,” says Morgan Hansen, owner of Best Regards, “but we are an easy place to meet someone, and that tends to take care of itself.”
Luis Gonzalez has attended other singles events, but he prefers Crush Club. “Crush Club is more organized and it brings in more people,” Gonzalez says.
Alvin Chang came to the event at a friend's request, serving as her wingman. “I don’t usually come to these events,” he explains.
Instead of using dating apps, Chang relies instead on friends to make introductions. “A lot of times my friends will try to set me up. That’s where my past relationships started.”
Between rounds of Connect Four, friends Lex Simmons and Kaelyn Timmons agreed they'd attend another Crush Club event, although they wished they could hear each other better.
The volume was one of the few drawbacks mentioned by attendees, but Hansen says the space itself was intentionally designed to encourage conversation.
“The room was laid out to put people near each other. A long bar, tight seating, sight lines that carry across the space,” Hansen says. “Talking to the person next to you is the path of least resistance.”
Alvin ChangPhoto by Brianna McClane
Alvin Chang, 34, attended the event with a friend to serve as her wingman.
CultureMap: What do you look for in a future partner?
Alvin Chang: "I like Type A girls. I like arts and crafts, so it's nice if a girl likes to do them with me."
Lex Simmons (left) and Kaelyn TimmonsPhoto by Brianna McClane
Lex Simmons, 25, and Kaelyn Timmons, 25, were taking advantage of the board games at the Sunday Social.
CultureMap: Why did you decide to come to the event?
Timmons: "Hopefully to find our future partners."
CM: What do you think of the event? Would you attend another mixer?
Timmons: "It's not bad. It's a little crowded."
Simmons: "It'd be nice to be somewhere we can hear each other better."
Craig AndersonPhoto by Brianna McClane
Craig Anderson shaved two years off his age, claiming to be 35, to attend the Sunday Social for 25- to 35-year-olds.
CultureMap: Why did you attend the Sunday Social?
Anderson: "I'm trying to find a wife."
CM: Where do you usually meet women?
Anderson: "Out and about with friends."
CM: Are there certain spots that you like to go to meet people?
Anderson: "Best Regards, Hudson House, and Beez Kneez"
Linda LeePhoto by Brianna McClane
Linda Lee, 32, attended the mixer with a friend.
CultureMap: Why did you decide to attend the Sunday Social?
Lee: "My friends recommended I come."
CM: What do you think of the event?
Lee: "It's a mixed crowds, very lively."
Katie Markey and Robbie AraujoPhoto by Brianna McClane
Katie Markey, 35, and Robbie Araujo, 31, met at the mixer. Markey had been to single mixers before, but was excited to see that the Sunday Social was sold out. Araujo had tried a speed dating event.
CultureMap: What are you looking for in a partner?
Araujo: Honesty, affectionate.
Markey: Family oriented, has similar morals and values, someone I can grow with.