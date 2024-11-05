Raise 'em up
Houston's finest gather at record-breaking Crime Stoppers gala
Crime Stoppers of Houston pulled out all the stops for its annual gala on October 24, as supporters flocked to The Revaire with Texas spirit and generous hearts. Embracing the theme “Raise ‘Em Up for Texas,” this year’s soirée united Houston’s community champions, elected officials, and law enforcement heroes to back the mission of creating a safer Texas for kids.
Led by the dynamic duo Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale-Mackey and Matt Mackey, alongside Michelle and Jonathan Zadok, the gala raked in more than $2 million — a record-breaking achievement for the organization.
The night kicked off with a lively happy hour where guests schmoozed over cocktails, entered raffles, and snagged treasures at a silent auction. The main event launched with media gent Dave Ward and a heartfelt video message from Houston Mayor John Whitmire, who gave Crime Stoppers a big thumbs up for its community service.
CEO Rania Mankarious unveiled insights into the organization’s Safe School Institute, which equips schools across Texas with essential safety tools. Dr. Renu Khator, chancellor and president of the University of Houston, shared a gripping tale of how a tip to Crime Stoppers thwarted a potential campus catastrophe, highlighting the power of community watchfulness and support.
Special guest Seven "Shamir" Francis, a fresh Stratford High School grad, took the stage to reveal how Crime Stoppers’ initiatives steer teens through tough choices. His narrative emphasized the organization’s role as a crucial lifeline for youth navigating challenges.
In a meaningful moment, Mankarious, McIngvale-Mackey, and Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale presented the inaugural McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award to The John M. O’Quinn Foundation. Represented by Rob Wilson, chairman of the board of trustees, the foundation was lauded for its game-changing $500,000 donation to the Safe School Institute.
Adding Hollywood glam, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey shared a video message, elevating the evening’s allure.
The festivities concluded with the announcement of Oscar Martinez as the lucky winner of a Zadok Jewelers ring raffle, followed by toe-tapping country dancing that kept the party going strong.
Among the 400 safety advocates were U.S Senator Ted Cruz, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey, City Council Member Willie Davis, Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz, and Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen.