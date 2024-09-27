chic charm
Martinis, mingling, and making a difference for Memorial Hermann kids
Houston’s A-listers gathered for Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital's’ “Meet Us at the Club” event at the Marigold Club, the London-inspired restaurant from the team behind March and Rosie Cannonball. The chic new eatery in Montrose offers gourmands a fresh option for refined French cuisine.
And the interior design? Ooh la la.
Held on September 12, the evening celebrated the hospital’s world-class pediatric care while inviting guests to embrace an elegant evening of culinary gems.
The event, hosted by a committee that included Jennifer Allison, Amanda Boffone, Dr. Julie Longoria Chen, Melissa Juneau, Melissa Sugulas, and Audrey White, set the mood with the mellow sounds of a jazz duo. The club’s floral décor, designed by Blooming Gallery, enveloped attendees in a colorful atmosphere that perfectly complemented the chic interiors.
The menu was set to impress, from a live-shucking seafood bar to delicate gougères and savory miniature beef Wellingtons. Adding to the charm was a martini lounge, tucked away in the pink private dining room. A vogue vignette artist live-sketching was a playful touch, offering attendees a keepsake of the evening.
Senior leadership from both the hospital and the Memorial Hermann Foundation took to the stage to remind attendees of the impact their support brings. Marissa Kiefer, senior vice president at Memorial Hermann and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, emphasized the hospital’s innovative pediatric care. Anne Neeson, executive vice president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Foundation, highlighted the hospital’s unique capabilities, including its designation as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center.
Those with a sweet tooth were treated to an array of desserts, from hazelnut bavarois to caramelized pear chiboust — a sinful ending to a night with heartfelt purpose. Guests left with thoughtful thank-you gifts — a curated set of Montrose Cheese and Wine goodies and a champagne lemon-inspired cocktail kit.Among the notable 170 attendees were Dr. Matthew Grieves and Colin Moussa, Chita and Lane Craft, Bethany and Ben Buchanan, Allie Fields, Anne Lee Phillips, Gretchen and Ken Sheirr, Dr. KuoJen and Courtney Tsao, Jayne Johnston, Alex Stillwell, and Claire and Tyler Day.