Water Works
Buffalo Bayou gala unveils major trail expansion to honor $100M gift
Houston’s beloved waterway had its moment in the moonlight.
The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park was the backdrop for the 2025 Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala. Held in November, the Milestones in Motion soirée evinced that progress looks especially good under twinkling lights and driftwood chandeliers
Chaired by Richard Dawson and Lynn and Ty Kelly, the classy and chill party took full advantage of Houston’s rare perfect fall weather. Upon arrival, attendees sipped cocktails from Giant Texas Distillers and nibbled on City Kitchen Catering hors d’oeuvres while soaking in smooth jazz from Houston Groove Society. Those who arrived early scored exclusive twilight tours of the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, a haunting underground space that feels part art gallery, part time capsule.
Guests then ascended to a tented dinner on the Brown Foundation Lawn, styled by Bergner & Johnson with gauzy fabric and organic textures that nodded to the bayou’s earthy charm. As the sun set and the three-course dinner landed on tables, Collin Cox, BBP chair emeritus, welcomed guests and introduced Mayor John Whitmire, who reflected on the city’s ongoing transformation.
Then came the big news.
In honor of a landmark $100 million gift from the Kinder Foundation, BBP unveiled the new Kinder Trail, a vital connector from US 59 to Lockwood Drive, and Kinder Bridge, which will link Japhet Creek Park to Tony Marron Park. Both projects are centerpieces of the nonprofit’s eastward expansion plan.
BBP board members Gaynell Floyd Drexler, Mary Hinojosa Kelly, and Bo Fraga closed the program by sharing personal reflections on Buffalo Bayou’s history and future as a space that has shaped their lives and the city itself — regardless of the way one might pronounce “bayou” or “bayoh.”
Showing their love partnerships matters were Judy Nyquist, Nancy and Rich Kinder, Sis Johnson, Kenneth and Delaina Allen, Meg and Dick Weekley, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Emily Keeton, Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones, Charlie Jenkins, Carrie and Al Pepi, Christian Menefee, Sallie and Bob Wright, Christina and Matt Altenau, Iris Tian and Tim Latimer, and Anne and Tom Olson.