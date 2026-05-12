Standing Ovation
Inside the elegant dinner celebrating Jones Hall’s transformation
For nearly six decades, Jones Hall has hosted standing ovations, curtain calls, and goosebump-inducing performances. On May 4, the spotlight shifted from the stage to the people and institutions who helped usher Houston’s cultural living room to its next act.
More than 40 guests gathered inside the renovated Jones Hall lobby for an intimate dinner celebrating the donors, stakeholders, and arts leaders behind the Foundation for Jones Hall’s sweeping $67.5 million facelift. Attendees in cocktail attire mingled over a red-carpet reception while pianist Jayoung Hong provided a charming soundtrack appropriate for an evening about Houston’s performing arts future.
As guests settled in for a dinner by City Kitchen, Foundation for Jones Hall board chair Barbara McCelvey reflected on the project’s decade-long journey, one that weathered Hurricane Harvey, a pandemic, and the delicate balancing act of renovating an active venue without dimming the marquee. She acknowledged the support and partnership of the Houston Symphony, Performing Arts Houston, Houston First, Houston Endowment, and management consultant Kim Sterling.
Lead donor and building committee chair Chuck Davidson spoke candidly about the project’s evolving ambitions, noting that the original $25 million vision eventually expanded into a far more comprehensive undertaking focused on acoustics, accessibility, technology, infrastructure, and audience experience. The result is a reimagined Jones Hall with enhanced patron spaces, improved sound quality, updated backstage operations, additional lounges and restrooms, and expanded accommodations for guests with disabilities.
Foundation for Jones Hall executive director and renovation project manager Robert Eubanks offered heartfelt thanks to the many partners who shepherded the project forward.
“More than 400,000 people come to Jones Hall annually,” Eubanks said. “Thank you for making this possible.”
He also recognized incoming foundation chair Brad Corson, arts patrons and sponsors Nancy and Chuck Davidson, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Jane Cizik, Janet Clark, Barbara Burger, Mary Lynn Marks, ConocoPhilips, and Elisa Villanueva Beard and Bao-Long Chu of the Houston Endowment.
CultureMap seen were Gary Ginstling, Meg Booth, Deborah Lugo, Judy and Don Fernbach, Kate Eubanks, Amanda Clayton, Kaitlyn Hunt, Ginger Clark, Melanie Cizik, Jennifer Renner, Khao Dao, and Pat McCelvey.