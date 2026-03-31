Party Watch
Houston diabetes nonprofit blends retail therapy with real impact
What: Style for a Cure
Where: River Oaks District
The Scoop: If retail therapy had a philanthropic alter ego, it would look a lot like Style for a Cure.
More than 200 style-savvy Houstonians descended on the River Oaks District for a day of sartorial indulgence benefiting Breakthrough T1D. Helmed by personal stylist Dale Volpe of Styled by Dale, alongside 2026 Promise Ball Chairs Alexandra and Richard Bruskoff, the event turned the luxe shopping enclave into a veritable runway. Style for a Cure raised nearly $30,000.
Guests bounced between more than 20 participating boutiques — think Adam Lippes, Alice + Olivia, Carolina Herrera, and LoveShackFancy — where 20 percent of proceeds supported Breakthrough T1D’s mission.
The day kicked off at the so-called Haute Headquarters, where the crowd fueled up with iced lattes, matcha, almond croissants, and conchas from Ojo de Agua, alongside B12 boosts courtesy of Clinic Concierge. Meanwhile, Loewe kept spirits high with cocktails and mocktails, and the Cheek Makeup Bar by Faceforward Cosmetics at LoveShackFancy added a touch of glow-up glamour. Over at Assouline, mahjong tiles clicked in chic harmony thanks to the Traveling Mahjong Series, while A.L.C. offered bespoke embroidery for those craving a personalized flourish.
The event set the stage for Breakthrough T1D’s upcoming Night in Black and White Promise Ball on April 11 at Hilton Americas–Houston. The ball will honor the Judy and Bob Morgan family and the Amy and Tim Haskell family, with Linda Brown receiving the Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award and Elizabeth and James Elder spotlighted as the Fund A Cure family.
Who: Blanca Lozano, Luisa Rangel de Alba, Clara Hough, James Elder and Linda Brown, Rick Byrd, Christie Vlahakos, Andrea Stewart, Merritt Bullock, Rochelle Bullock, Vanessa Ames, Alexandra Bruskoff, Carolina Herrera, Dale Volpe, Dorothy Azubuko, Elizabeth Elder, Mary Dawson, Jennifer Cope, Karl Lystad, Jacy Cooper, Megan Weston, Natalie Mohtashami, Meredith Marshall, Natasha Parvizian, Deandrea Dillard, Safia Chaudry, Asma Faiz, Amina Malik, Sidra Qadri Jadwet, Shelby Stegent, Stephanie Fleck, Peter Duffney, Laura Rathe, Teddy Bruskoff, Marjorie Grossman, Thea Pheasey, Hillary Jebbitt, Tina Chadda, and Noreen Baig.