Party Watch
Houston fashion designer returns home with Persian-inspired couture
What: Amir Taghi Spring/Summer 2026 Homecoming Presentation
Where: Private residence of the Taghi family, Houston
The Scoop: Fresh from his New York Fashion Week debut earlier that month, Amir Taghi brought his Spring/Summer 2026 Collection home to Houston for a poetic and personal evening. Hosted inside his parents’ Persian-styled residence — the birthplace of his design aesthetic — the presentation gathered circa 50 guests for an intimate exploration of heritage, artistry, and evolution.
The home glowed under soft, amber lighting, its richly patterned interiors forming a living backdrop to Taghi’s sculptural silhouettes rendered in cognac, terracotta, plum, and chocolate. As the models glided through the space, guests admired each piece’s quiet strength and architectural grace, with nods to Frank Stella and Frank Lloyd Wright layered with echoes of Persian icon Googoosh.
To shape the evening, Taghi turned to longtime friend Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, a Houston arts patron and tastemaker known for her effortlessly refined sensibility. She partnered with 55 Seventy, the Dallas-founded private wine and social club soon expanding to Houston, whose curated pours and sense of understated luxury complemented the night’s tone.
“This collection draws deeply on my Persian heritage and artistic influences,” Taghi shared. “It’s a reflection of timeless strength — a balance of tradition and modern design.”
The evening served as both a homecoming and a statement of intent, underscoring his evolution from Houston prodigy to designer with a global gaze.
Who: Stacie Lindseth, Lindsay Zurich, Marie Glover, Angela Cole, Trang Baratizadeh, Magen Pastor, Imani Guillory, Lindsey Yates, and Rosie Oliveira Capobanco.