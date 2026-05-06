Glitz and Glam
Alley Ball spins a $1.1 million night of glitz, groove, and good times
Spotlights weren’t just metaphorical at Lights, Camera, Alley — they were baked into the mise-en-scène as Houston’s cultural set gathered for an evening of stagecraft.
The Alley Theatre Ball unfolded with all the drama of a premiere and none of the paparazzi fatigue (though the Glambot came close). And notably, there was no slow fade-in to the festivities — no gentle overture here. The music was already pulsing, cocktails in hand, as guests moved seamlessly between the arrival lounge, where the silent auction tempted early bids, and the bars that opened into the strikingly appointed ballroom.
Inside The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, the Grand Ballroom transformed into a Hollywood fantasia, where an “Alley Theatre Wall of Fame” greeted arrivals and a red carpet aesthetic set the tone. The vibe? Oscar-ish with a dash of playful theatrics courtesy of The Events Company.
At the helm were chairs Mignon and Steve Gill, who led the evening with a personal touch. The night also celebrated Carmen and Butch Mach, whose long-standing support earned them top honors in a spirited “Alley Academy Awards” segment. Hosted by resident actors Elizabeth Bunch and Dylan Godwin, the bit delivered just the right amount of tongue-in-cheek glamour.
The live auction turned into its own high-stakes performance, with guests vying for walk-on roles in A Christmas Carol and The Girl on the Train. Travel packages to Bordeaux, Grand Cayman, and New York City added jet-set allure, but the pièce de résistance was “The Alley Atelier Experience,” a bespoke collaboration with costume designer Rachel Baretto.
Disco Divas and The Big Beyond Band kept the tempo high, while a gourmet popcorn bar offered a whimsical nod to the evening’s cinematic theme. Say less.
The event drew more than 375 guests and raised more than $1.1 million.
Summoning their inner leading roles were Kristen Cannon, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Hallie Vandehider and Bobby Dees, Dancie and James Ware, Anne and James Muntz, Lisa and Michael Oleary, Farida Abjani, Alicia Smith, Marcus Fisher, Tony Bradford, Michael Vanderhider and Ashley Gibson, Mady and Ken Kades, Heidi and David Gerger, TeriAnn and Nick Miller, Sidney Faust, Cora Mach, Angela and Craig Jarchow, Valerie Jalufka, Alexandra Gill, Bethany and Rodney Reed, Kimberly and Chris Miller, Rachel Kim, George Lancaster and Chris Doyle, Carrin and Bill Way, Connie and Roger Plank, Michele and D Verma, Christina and Steve Morse, Sinda and Terry Vanderpool, Jennifer and Alex Butkevich, Deborah and Monte Stavis, and Frank Liu.