Prairie Chic
Alfresco Gala honors 50 years of Houston Arboretum volunteers
Spring wildflowers, dancing under the stars, and a donkey in the mix?
Just another enchanted evening at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s Alfresco Gala, where more than 400 guests embraced the great outdoors — florals, fried chicken, and all — to celebrate 50 Years of Volunteers.
Dubbed “Little Party on the Prairie,” the affair honored the invaluable helping hands who’ve supported the arboretum’s mission across five decades. From leading Tyke Hikes to raising a glass at Tapas on the Trails, these volunteers have helped nurture the Arboretum’s role as a treasured urban wilderness escape and a learning lab for all ages.
The night’s tally? A very green $450,000 raised for education and conservation programs.
Co-chaired by Lucie Harte Arnoldy and Daniel Arnoldy, the fundraiser sprawled across the Nature Center Courtyard and Lawn, morphed into an earthy-chic dinner party that kept things relaxed but refined. Think curated picnic vibes.
Musical entertainment came courtesy of local favorites The Spiffingtons, who turned the prairie into a dance floor under a star-lit sky. In between spins and steps, guests took part in guided night hikes with Arboretum staff, discovering the trails in a new (moon)light. The juxtaposition of music, nature, and exploration felt very Houston meets Midsommar, but in a good way.
For a dose of glamour-meets-gimmick, Curadora’s on-site hat bar was a hit, where attendees customized stylish toppers with ribbons and feathers for that perfectly personalized prairie couture. And yes, there was a live donkey photo op complete with hay bales — because nothing says “rustic elegance” like a four-legged party crasher with a strong selfie game.
Top supporters included Marilyn and Harry Kirk, Carrie and John Hays Compton, Kirkland and Ellis LLP, and Moonshot Compost, adding corporate and community heft to the evening’s mission.
Among those soaking up the night were Kris and Elisabeth Larson, Councilmember Sallie Alcorn and George Alcorn, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Scott Fletcher, Kelly Young, and Sarah Flournoy and Don Verser. Also spotted were arboretum board members and longtime advocates including Betty and Steve Newton, Jenn and Allen Rustay, Gigi and Ernie Pekmezaris, Amy and Leyton Woolf, Tiffany and James Melchers, Ruth and Dan Flournoy, and Marilyn and Harry Kirk.