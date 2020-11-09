Houstonians stir up a scene at theatrical new socially distanced happy hour

What: Thursdays at The Gordy



Where: The Gordy



The scoop: Arts-loving patrons gathered at The Gordy for the first time since March with “Thursdays at The Gordy,” a weekly, reservation-only, socially distanced happy hour, presented by Stages. The happy hour series shows off Stages glitzy new 66,850-square-foot, three-theater campus, located at 800 Rosine St.



Guests were escorted to their tables, which were staggered throughout the building’s Albert and Ethel Herzstein Lobby, Edmundson Gallery, Lancaster Lounge, and outside on the Radoff Patio. While enjoying musical entertainment by jazz pianist Matt Crump, guests noshed on charcuterie boxes and bite-sized brownies and imbibed on signature cocktails including The Gordy-hattan, Director’s Rita, and Matinee Mimosa, as well as wines by the bottle.

Stages board member Ralph Burch and his guests, Vicki West and Mario Gudmundsson, enjoyed a Vincent Latour Chassagne-Montrachet from his private wine locker at The Gordy. Chair emeritus George Lancaster spent time enjoying cocktails with friends in the chic designed Lancaster Lounge crafted by Houston’s Allie Wood Design Studio.



Meanwhile, revelers enjoyed the crisp fall weather and admired the contemporary pieces from Texas-based artists Paul Fleming in the Edmundson Gallery and Sarah Ferguson in the Lancaster Lounge.



Want to stir up some fun? Join Thursdays at The Gordy every week from 5–8 pm through November 19. Expect a cover charge of $25 per person ($50 per person for lounge seating in the Edmundson Gallery). Drinks are not included in the cover charge. Tables can host groups of up to four guests, and are physically distanced; no other party will be seated at your table. Advance reservations required, and can be made online or via the box office at 713-527-0123.



Who: George Lancaster; Sally and Philip Edmundson; Ralph Burch and Vicki West; Myrtle Jones; Jim and Judy Nicklos; Lori Priess; Neal Hirsch; Michelle Watkins; Mario Gudmundsson; Susie and Sanford Criner; Marc Matejowsky and K.M. Cooper; David Chambers; Alexandra Yates; Stages managing director, Mark Folkes, and Christopher Johnston; Stages artistic director, Kenn McLaughlin.