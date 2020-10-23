Glitzy Houston theater unveils socially distanced happy hour series

In the never-ending pursuit of a unique happy hour spot, a theatrical new option has emerged for locals ready to imbibe after a long day of work. Theatrical group Stages has unveiled “Thursdays at The Gordy,” a weekly socially distanced happy hour at the impressive new Gordy facility (800 Rosine St.), the $3.45 million, 66,850-square-foot, three-theater campus.

The event kicks off on Thursday, October 29 and runs through November 19 from 5-8 pm. Guests can sip on cocktails, wine, and beer while sitting at tables staggered throughout The Gordy’s public spaces — including the Edmundson Gallery, Albert and Ethel Herzstein Lobby and Radoff Family Patio, according to a press release.

Each event will feature live entertainment courtesy of Matthew Crump. The crooner will offer up a lively repertoire of jazz and blues as he tickles the ivories on piano. Guests are asked to don a mask when arriving and moving around the facility; face coverings can be removed while sitting at tables. Drinks will be available for purchase via Stages’ new mobile ordering website.

Given the exclusivity of the venues and limited availability of tables, expect a cover charge of $25 per person and $50 per person for lounge seating in the Edmundson Gallery. Drinks are not included in the cover charge. The tables can host groups of up to four guests and are physically distanced and designated for individual parties.

Advance reservations required and can be made online stageshouston.com or via the box office at 713-527-0123.