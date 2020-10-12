Cherished Houston charity's gala honors high-profile Houston jeweler and more

The heart of Houston’s society season is seeing more and more luncheons, galas, and soirees go virtual. The latest is AVDA’s annual and popular “Home Safe Gala” which will be livestreamed for guests on Wednesday, October 14 at 7 pm. The event toasts 15 years of the gala and 40 years of AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Violence)’s commitment to ridding Houston of the scourge of domestic abuse and family violence.

Guests will also be treated to an intricate, four-course dinner from beloved Italian restaurant, Potente, crafted by executive chef, Danny Trace. Gala patrons will pick up their meals through a contactless drive-through at Minute Maid Park on the afternoon of October 14. (Apropos, as Potente is owned by Houston Astros head honcho, Jim Crane.)

At the virtual program, Dori Kornfeld Goldman, partner at Yetter Coleman LLP, will be honored with the Joseph D. Jamail Award for Justice. High-profile jeweler Tony Bradfield, owner of Tenenbaum Jewelers, will receive AVDA’s Heart of Houston Award. Meanwhile, the National Council of Jewish Women – Houston Section will be recognized with the Faithful Founders Award, according to a press release.

“Just as we adapted to serve victims of domestic abuse during this pandemic, we have designed an absolutely delightful gala experience for our patrons—with an eye on everyone’s safety and comfort,” said AVDA CEO Maisha Colter, in a statement. “I am personally so grateful for everyone’s support, especially the gala committee, corporate sponsors and Potente staff, at this difficult time and know that our 15th annual gala will be worthy of our 40th anniversary celebration.”

Certain sponsorships allow patrons eight- to 10-person dinner parties delivered to the sponsor’s home, replete with a wine and flower arrangement. Top sponsorships include a Chef’s Tasting Dinner at Potente for 12 in the Wine Room, and more.

AVDA’s gala and public awareness campaign comes at a critical time. The organization reports a “dramatic” increase in requests for services since May and the onset of the pandemic. First responders — including medical professionals and faith leaders — are requesting AVDA’s domestic violence training at a greater pace as they respond to the severity of family violence within the communities that they serve, according to the organization.