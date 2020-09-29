Cherished Houston fashion charity rolls out haute drive-thru October soiree

For the past 22 years, the board of directors at Dress for Success Houston (DFSH) has thrown an annual October Celebration for well-meaning locals and members. But this is the era of COVID, and thus, like so many organizations, DFSH is pivoting and moving to a new fall experience.

This year’s October Celebration will roll out as a drive-thru soiree on Saturday, October 17 at the organization’s facility on Eastside Street. Those interested in attending and donating can find more information here.

As the celebration usually includes specialties from Houston’s top chefs, bakers, and mixologists, patrons this year can enjoy light bites from A Fare Extraordinaire, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, Hungry’s Café, and Nothing Bundt Cakes, according to a press release.

Like any good shindig, guests can also snap pics at a socially distanced photo booth and check out the libations at Total Wine & More gift station. Kristine Mills Band will provide tunes as cars are guided along their drive-thru party.

Following the drive-thru festivities, emcee Mia Gradney and DFSH president Lauren Levicki Courville will share client success stories and host a virtual toast via Zoom.

The organization is nixing its usual October Celebration auction bidding wars. Instead, this year, guests can support the organization through Marketplace and a Peloton Bike+ raffle. The Marketplace items up for purchase include a Park City getaway, a trip to some Hill Country wineries, shopping with Christy Lynn, and more.

Dress for Success Houston serves local women by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and life. Since 1998, DFSH has served more than 45,000 women and some 60,000 children.