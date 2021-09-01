Haute young Houston crowd packs posh penthouse party in The Heights

What: Ellison Heights, the newest luxury high-rise in Houston’s Historic Heights neighborhood, along with Diamonds Direct, hosted a luxury, invitation-only shopping event on the penthouse floor of Ellison Heights.

From chic summer sundresses, designer bags and belts, crystal embellished Louboutins and feather capes, guests arrived dressed to impress and took advantage of the opportunity to add to their luxury collections at this summertime shopping event.

Diamonds Direct displayed its collection of fine jewelry, which glittered in the sunset flooding through the floor to ceiling windows in the high-rise’s stunning Sky Deck. Other vendors included Chloe Dao, The Cesta, Three Lumps of Sugar, Laura Rathe Fine Art, Skin Deep Cosmetics & Aesthetics, La Vie en Rose Co., and St. Raine Jewelry.

The evening didn't stop at shopping. Lucky onlookers could spot Houston fashion icon, Chloe Dao, executing a photo shoot on the property, witness an organizational demonstration by in-home valet laundry service, The Cesta, in the massive walk-in closets or receive a B-12 shot from Skin Deep.

After guests checked in, they were offered cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as they made their way from penthouse to penthouse, shopping the various offerings.

Maestro Dobel Tequila, Three Olives Vodka, The Fish Houston, and Bovine & Barley provided cocktails such lychee martinis, bites including fresh sushi, and diamond-shaped desserts including tequila infused gummies and custom cookies.

Who: Chloe Dao, Julia Wang, Sarah Pappas, Nikki Murciano, Karin Chen, Catherine Le, Anthony Vu, Cori Scherer, Jamie Marcelletti, Taylor Rechter, Jennifer Medina, Tasha Gant, Lauren Galindo, Le Dinh, Loan Hoang, Kelly Finnerman, and Thuraya Altai.