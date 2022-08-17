Houston leading ladies receive surprise honor as 2023 Women of Distinction

A group of Houston leading ladies recently received a surprise honor for their tireless work in the community.

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation recently held its Surprise Day for its newest class of Women of Distinction. The fun tradition was hosted by upscale boutique Elizabeth Anthony.

This year’s class is as follows: Tammie Johnson, Lisa Sailor, Jordan Seff, Rani Puranik, Mayte Weitzman, and Evelyn Leightman, who is the 2023 Ambassador.

These women will be honored at the annual Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation 2023 Winter Ball, which raises critical funds for research and patient support.

Each year, Women of Distinction are selected based on their leadership in and impact on the Houston community. The nominations process is rigorous, according to the foundation. Judges represent a diverse group of CEOs, Women of Distinction, non-profit and community leaders. The Oversight Committee remains another touchstone to ensure the process remains fair and equitable. Both groups are anonymous to ensure the process is competitive, according to a press release.

As for the event, family, friends, foundation staff were on hand to surprise the nominees. Also making an appearance: Cheryl Byington, Gayla Gardner, Sharon Owens, Kelley Lubancko, Mary Ann McKeithan, Leila Perrin, Dena Rafte, Heidi Rockecharlie, Miriam Sera, Helen Shaffer, Kelli Weinzierl, Beth Wolff, Chris Rowley, and Tim Goedecker.

Socially minded locals should watch for date and location of the 2023 Winter Ball to be announced later this year.