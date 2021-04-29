Junior League of Houston toasts unprecedented year with illuminating virtual gala

A beloved and longtime local women’s institution is celebrating a milestone with a reimagined party for members and the public. The Junior League of Houston will host its annual charity ball — now in its 73rd year — at 7 pm Saturday May 1.

Dubbed “Illuminate,” his year’s virtual soiree features a celebration video highlighting the Junior League’s service in the community, the League’s annual member performance, and a big board and silent auction, a release notes.

Tickets start at $750 and include a three-course dinner, premium wine, champagne, a celebrate-from-home basket, and a centerpiece delivered to each donor’s door.

Attendees will also be sent a link to participate in the auction where they will be able to bid on luxe auction items.

Auction choices up for bid include vacations to exotic destinations; the chance to hit the road in a brand-new car every three months for an entire year; a precious “Goldendor” puppy (yes, please); diamond jewelry; and a “Best of Houston” package that will provide date nights for a year with premium ticket packages for sporting events, as well as restaurant experiences such as the Chef’s Table and cooking class opportunities.

Importantly, non-members can bid on the items and also donate to the Junior League’s mission to promote volunteerism and improve local communities.

Given pandemic safety concerns, Junior League members will be hosting small watch parties to celebrate as they look back and celebrate an unprecedented year.

For tickets and more information, visit the Junior League website.