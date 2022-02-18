Global pop sensation Maroon 5 headlines Tilman Fertitta's massive Mardi Gras bash

One of the hottest musical acts on the globe will headline one of the hottest society events in the Lone Star State. Maroon 5, the Grammy Award-winning pop-rock band headed by heartthrob Adam Levine, will play Tilman Fertitta’s 25th anniversary San Luis Salute on Friday, February 25, Fertitta announced.

This comes after two years of fans wondering who the surprise performer will be — and little wonder, as past acts have included don’t-stop-the-party master Pitbull and the effortlessly hip duo The Chainsmokers. Maroon 5, then, is on-brand for Fertitta, the undisputed king of Galveston.

Levine and company will take the stage at the San Luis Resort for the now-sold-out bash and its “Cabaret in Paris” theme that promises Fertitta’s brand of over-the-top glitz, pomp, and Mardi Gras-themed revelry. The lavish soiree is back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The party will include a seated dinner, tunes from party band The Big Beyond, Vegas-themed entertainment, and procession of the Knights of Momus court, dignitaries, and VIP notable names.

One can only imagine Maroon 5’s setlist as the band boasts chart-topping, hummable hits like “Moves Like Jagger” and collabs with Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, and other super acts.

Fertitta’s San Luis Salute will salute Dr. Barbara Thompson, professor in the department of family medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.