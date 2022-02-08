Home » Society
Junior League's boot-scootin', 2-night Texas-themed balls raise $900,000

Junior League boot-scootin', 2-night Texas-themed balls raise $900,000

By Jana Phillips
2022 Junior League Ball The Road Home Executive Committee
The 2021-2022 Junior League Executive Committee. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2022 Junior League Ball The Road Home Amanda Boffone, Jane Johnston, Amy Comiskey, Mimi Forester, Julie Comiskey
Amanda Boffone, Jane Johnston, Amy Comiskey, Mimi Forester, and Julie Comiskey. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2022 Junior League Ball The Road Home Alexandra Yates, Whitney Walsh, Amy Comiskey, Mitra Woody
Alexandra Yates, Whitney Walsh, Amy Comiskey, and Mitra Woody. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2022 Junior League Ball The Road Home Anne Sears Jennifer Roberts
Anne Sears and Jennifer Roberts. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2022 Junior League Ball The Road Home Kolby Emily Wahl
Kolby and Emily Wahl. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Walter Sassard, Ruchi Mukherjee Junior League Ball
Walter Sassard and Ruchi Mukherjee. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2022 Junior League Ball The Road Home
Guests in the ballroom. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2022 Junior League Ball The Road Home Ben Katie Eisterhold
Ben and Katie Eisterhold. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2022 Junior League Ball The Road Home Ben Bethany Buchanan
Ben and Bethany Buchanan. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2022 Junior League Ball The Road Home Jordan Megan Brown
Jordan and Megan Brown. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
2022 Junior League Ball The Road Home Sydney Barry Goss
Sydney and Barry Gross. Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Call it a comeback. After a pivot to a virtual gala in 2021, the Junior League of Houston returned to in-person festivities in not one, but two, charity balls.

Charity Ball chairperson Jennifer Scheifley and Junior League president Lauren Rae Brown welcomed more than 600 members, patrons, and donors to the League building for the 2022 Friday and Saturday night charity balls. The League’s 74th annual charity ball, The Road Home, raised over $900,000 for the League’s community initiatives.

As guests arrived, they were greeted by the Charity Ball committee in the classic receiving line, and took in the stunning, Texas-inspired décor and florals created by Decorations chair Anaam Zamorano, while they sipped on specialty cocktails and perused silent auction items. Guests then made their way to the ballroom to enjoy a three-course dinner from the renowned Tea Room.

Saturday evening continued with the traditional music performances by talented League members, a raffle with prizes as the coveted premium Junior League parking space, a bottle of Blanton’s bourbon, and wine magnums. There were whiskey tastings from Giant Distillery, and a live auction led by Johnny Bravo Entertainment with live paintings by Taft McWhorter, trips to Belize, Costa Rica and Mexico, and many more luxurious items.

The evening ended with guests getting their boot-scootin’ boogie on and two-stepped the night away to live music from The Grooves on Friday evening and the Honky Tonk Revivalists on Saturday evening.

From addressing critical issues such as children’s health and education and abuse of women and children, to enhancing the community through cultural enrichment, The Junior League of Houston trains volunteers to be effective leaders in the community well beyond their active membership requirements.

With close to 5,000 members, the League encourages mentorship and development, cultivating a lifetime of civic service for thousands of women. The League is able to triple the value of each donation received by pairing it with trained volunteers. 

Seen in the crowd: Jennifer Roberts, Rachel Regan, Ruchi Mukherjee, Megan and Luke Hotze, Madison and Faisal Tai, Amy Comiskey, Avery and Kadriye Alcorn, Holly and Ryan Henry, Emily and Kolby Wahl, Jayne Johnston, and many more.

