Catch a Match
These Houston restaurants and bars are showing World Cup 2026 matches
Scoring tickets to a World Cup match at NRG Stadium isn't in the cards for most Houstonians. Fortunately, plenty of local restaurants and bars are getting in on the action with watch parties, themed cocktails, food specials, and even a few over-the-top viewing experiences. From a French bistro inside a luxury hotel to a waterfront setup complete with turf and lawn games, these spots are ready to help fans catch every goal. Here's where to watch the FIFA World Cup.
a’Bouzy
The Upper Kirby French bistro is hosting watch parties for select matches paired with spirit sponsors. June 11 is Mexico versus South Africa with Alma de Jaguar Tequila, June 19 is USA versus Australia with Wild Turkey, Netherlands versus Sweden is June 20 with Ketel One, and June 26 is Norway versus France with Miraval Rosé.
Agnes and Sherman
The Asian American-inspired diner will celebrate the World Cup with a drag brunch on Saturday, June 13 featuring performances by Queen Persephone, Kitty Kontour, and Teresa Larue, along with music by DJ Chopped Liver. Proceeds from the $10 tickets will benefit The Mahogany Project, a Houston-based organization dedicated to creating safe social spaces for transgender and non-binary individuals.
In addition, the restaurant will host daily watch parties from June 17-25 with a special menu and drinks inspired by the countries playing in the tournament.
Chapman & Kirby
For a fully immersive watching experience, stop by Chapman & Kirby, located just one block from the official FIFA Fan Festival. From June 11 through July 19, fans can enjoy live music, DJs, inflatables, foosball, local vendors, and licensed soccer merchandise for purchase. Food offerings run the gamut — from a breakfast station by Slowpokes for morning matches to vendors like True Dog Houston. Chapman & Kirby will be open daily from 8 am until midnight or later, depending on the match.
Chardon
The Thompson Hotel bistro will broadcast every World Cup match during regular hours on TVs placed specially for the event. Patrons can sip themed cocktails inspired by the five teams playing in Houston, including drinks such as the Black Forest Smash for Germany and the Blue Island Breeze for Curaçao. When France takes the pitch on June 16 and June 26, the French eatery leans into its roots with Les Bleus watch parties featuring a crepe station, half-price rosé, imported beers, and more.
FIFA Fan Festival
Held in EaDo between Polk St. and Walker St., this free event will run all 34 days that World Cup matches are being played. Almost 20 local vendors will have food for purchase. It will also feature performances by local musicians and displays from Space Center Houston, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and others.
J-Bar-M Barbecue
The Michelin-recommended barbecue joint offers seating for more than 700 guests, including a covered patio anchored by a 179-inch LED screen. Fans can pair the action with $5 margaritas, $16 mimosa buckets, and pop-ups from vendors such as Art Anonymous Clothing, which can customize jerseys brought in by diners.
Katy Beer Garden
Not only is the massive indoor-outdoor bar at The Dryer mixed-use development opening early to show all of the matches, but it is also giving away three pairs of tickets to both the match taking place on June 29 and on July 4. With 85-inch TVs, 100 taps of beer and wine, and more than 1,400 spirits, the bar truly has something for everyone.
Kirby Ice House
All four locations of the massive patio bar will be showing all of the World Cup matches. Houstonians know Kirby Ice House for its massive patios, huge selections of beer, wine, and cocktails, and bites from a rotating selection of food trucks.
Kirkwood
Mac Haik's new restaurant is extending happy hour during matches, offering the discounted menu from 1-6 pm in the bar and lounge. Happy hour specials include $6 draft beers and chateaubriand sliders ($12) made with a center-cut prime McLaren Farms tenderloin.
Hotel ZaZa Memorial City
It’s a poolside viewing experience at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City’s Après Sport from June 11 through July 18. Non-hotel guests are invited to catch a game from 6-9 pm on match days for music, the matches on TVs, and bottle service available in private cabanas.
Jethro’s Cocktail Lounge
Catch a match at at this Midtown bar, where TVs and a projector will screen select games with full sound. The festivities include DJs and game-day deals like $14 specialty cocktails and $20 beer and seltzer buckets.
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette
It's an all-day happy hour at the bar throughout the tournament. Visit all three locations — River Oaks, Rice Village, and Memorial — for discounted bites like truffle fries and chicken caprese sliders.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House
For a truly special experience, Pier 6 in San Leon has built a 3,000-square-foot open-air watch party zone. Even non-soccer fans will be entertained with 16 TVs, artificial turf, lounge seating, lawn games, and ping pong tables. The June 12 kickoff party will include door prizes, giveaways, and street tacos by guest chef Trinidad "Machete" Gonzalez.
The Phoenix on Westheimer
The Montrose sports bar has long been one of Houston's favorite places to watch soccer matches. It will show every match and offer food and drink specials tied to each day's countries. With more than 15 HD TVs, fans will be able to watch every minute of the action. International visitors take note — menus are available in Spanish, German, French, and Portuguese.
The Ranch presents Pitch Live
Created by Houston hospitality veterans Army Sadeghi (Clarkwood, Melrose, etc.) and Ben Berg (B&B Butchers, Prime 131, etc.) in partnership with Houston soccer legend Brian Ching, this 35,000-square-foot pop-up venue will occupy the former Warehouse Live space in EaDo. In addition to screening all the matches, it will offer food, drinks, and live entertainment, including a performance by superstar DJ Diplo on Thursday, July 11.
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
The sports bar is hosting a watch party at each of its two locations. Patrons can enjoy themed activations and giveaways, such as rally towels and commemorative cups. The Spring location’s watch party in partnership with Anheuser-Busch is Friday, June 12 at 9 pm, while the Cypress outpost’s watch party is Friday, June 19, from 2-4 pm in partnership with Casamigos.
Winnie’s
The New Orleans-inspired sandwich shop and bar will be showing all matches throughout the tournament. Its location next to the Ensemble/HCC METRORail stop makes it an easy place to pregame before taking the train to matches at "Houston Stadium."