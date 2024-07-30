hello aunt etta
Favorite Houston chocolate shop unwraps new Galleria-area store
It’s a little easier to get a slice of Aunt Etta’s cake or a box of Texas Frito Brittle. Winfield’s Chocolate Bar is now open in the Galleria area.
Located at 2621 Augusta Drive, the new Winfield’s occupies a former dry cleaner next to the Becks Prime at Westheimer and Augusta. The store had been scheduled to open July 9 but got pushed back due to power outages after Hurricane Beryl. Finally, everything is ready to go.
“We’re excited and the store looks gorgeous,” Molly Voorhees, president of both Becks Prime and Winfield’s Chocolate Bar, tells CultureMap. “The patio overlooking the 500-plus-year-old Becks Prime oak trees makes for a pretty perfect place for a slice of cake.”
Similar to its sister locations in Upper Kirby and Rice Village, Winfield’s Chocolate Bar sell just about any chocolate dessert a person could reasonably be craving, including sky high layer cakes, ice cream, chocolate bars and bonbons, and the signature chocolate-dipped strawberries. The shop recently debuted its Space City Truffle Box with flavors such as raspberry pop rocks, ice cream cone, potato chip, and Frito brittle.
“Our Space City truffles pay homage to Houston’s legacy as a hub of space exploration,” executive chocolatier Rachel McKinley said in a statement. “Each piece is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, blending out of this world flavors with cosmic inspiration to create a truly unique culinary experience. Whether it’s a thoughtful souvenir for tourists or a cherished treat for locals, these chocolates promise to delight taste buds and ignite imaginations.”
The Space City truffles pay homage to Houston.Courtesy of Winfield's Chocolate Bar
In 2022, Voorhees rebranded The Chocolate Bar as Winfield’s Chocolate Bar. The new name ties the chocolate sho to her family’s history in the food business by paying homage to her father, Becks Prime co-founder Win Campbell, and his great-uncle Winfield, who owned a bakery during the Great Depression.
Since then, the company has further expanded its reach through a partnership with Kroger. First begun for the holidays last year, Winfield’s chocolate-covered Oreos and Rice Krispie, caramels, handmade truffles, s’mores made with Winfield’s housemade marshmallow, and more are available in 29 stores across the greater Houston area, including Alvin, Atascosita, College Station, Kingwood, Tomball, and Katy.