climb on the cart
Globally-inspired street food restaurant rolls into Montrose this week
By any measure, the past couple of months have been a busy time for new restaurant openings in Montrose. Drake’s Hollywood, Okto, ChòpnBlọk, and Mi Luna all demonstrate that it’s still Houston’s premier dining neighborhood.
This week, two owners with a track record of success will unveil their latest concept in Montrose. Traveler’s Cart, a new concept from Traveler’s Table owners Thy and Matthew Mitchell, opens this Wednesday, October 23.
Located in the former Pronto Cucinino space at 1401 Montrose Blvd., Traveler’s Cart adapts Traveler’s Table’s eclectically, globally-inspired menu for a less expensive, fast casual format. As its name implies, the restaurant takes inspiration from street food and casual restaurants, specifically the dishes that the Mitchells have enjoyed on their trips around the world.
“Both of our lives have been greatly enriched by our travels, and those experiences have shown us how important food can be for learning about other cultures and for connecting with people all over the world,” Matthew Mitchell said in a statement. “We have great respect for the people who we've met making this food often in the humblest of circumstances. We truly want to celebrate them and their food traditions. People like Thy's grandmother, who used to sell bánh cuốn on the streets of Vietnam before immigrating to the US, are sources of great inspiration and admiration for both of us.”
In keeping with the theme, Traveler’s Cart has a wide-ranging menu capable of satisfying almost any craving. Meals at the restaurant could begin with snacks such as falafel, roti canai with curry, or butter chicken samosas — a variation of Traveler’s Table’s signature crab samosas. From there, diners could split appetizers such as cumin lamb dumplings, Thai fried chicken wings, or shrimp satay.
Entree options begin with handhelds such as pork carnitas tacos, a churrasco steak sandwich, or a Korean burger topped with cheese corn and pickled cucumbers. Those looking for something a little more familiar will find the American Roadside Burger — a twin-patty smash burger — or a fried chicken sandwich topped with the ingredients from a muffaletta.
Heartier entrees have a similarly global breadth. They include khao soi, shrimp pad thai, lamb manoush flatbread, Jamaican jerk pork ribs, Peruvian lomo saltado, and chicken schnitzel. Pair them with sides such as fried plantains, dijon potatoes, coconut curry rice, and Indonesian-inspired stir-fried okra balado. Wine, beer, cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks are also available.
“We are lucky to have talented chefs from all over the world working for Traveler's Cart and Traveler's Table, who helped us bring our vision to life,” Thy Mitchell added. “Executive chef Miguel Torres, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, Indonesian chef Ardian Brantoro who worked in kitchens throughout Europe, and culinary director Stanton Bundy, who hails from the Texas Hill Country but came up in the New Orleans and South Florida food scenes, all have dishes that they were passionate about putting on the menu,” said Thy.
As they did for Traveler’s Table, the Mitchells worked with Houston’s Gin Design Group on Traveler’s Cart’s interior. The design features signage similar to street food markets, a video installation that displays footage of markets from around the world, and a currency “tunnel” of bills from different countries.
Opening Traveler’s Cart builds on the success of Traveler’s Table, which debuted in 2019. Its eclectic menu and polished service have earned wide acclaim, including an appearance on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, chef Bundy beating Bobby Flay, and ranking among the top 10 biggest donations during Houston Restaurant Weeks.
Traveler’s Cart opens daily at 10 am.