$7.13 cocktails
More than 30 Houston bars are selling $7.13 drinks for Texas Cocktail Week
Houstonians with a taste for well-made drinks will be busy this week. The inaugural Texas Cocktail Week is taking place at bars across the city through this Sunday, September 21.
Organized by B.E. Mintz, a James Beard Award finalist for his writing about spirits and cocktails, the event features classes and tasting for beverage industry professionals, pop-ups from out of town bars and bartenders, and $7.13 cocktails at more than 30 Houson-area bars and restaurants.
For example, Bandista, the award-winning speakeasy-style bar at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, will host four bars this week — Cure (New Orleans) on September 17, Press Club (Washington, D.C.) on September 18, Laowai (Vancouver) on September 19, and Locale Firenze (Florence) on September 20. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
Similarly, Happy Accidents (Albuquerque) will be at Reserve 101 on September 17, and Jewel of the South (New Orleans) will be at Nickel City in EaDo on September 18. Up in the Heights, Dallas bars Midnight Rambler and Black Swam will takeover Johnny’s Gold Brick on September 18 from 10 pm-1 am. Thursday will also see Austin bars Paper Cut and Here Nor There popping up at downtown cocktail bar Reserve 101.
As for the $7.13 cocktails — a meaningful deal when cocktails prices at new restaurants have soared past $15 — drinkers will find them all over there. Participants include Botonica, Camaraderie, Coastline Pizza, Doris Metropolitan, Grand Prize, Julep, Two Headed Dog, and Winnie’s. See the full list here.
People who are extra excited about Texas Cocktail Week can download a free app that serves as a passport for the event. Use the app to collect points by checking into participating bars. Prizes are available for people who visit at least five bars as well as a grand prize for the overall winner.
“Texas has always had the talent, the stories, and the spirit — literally and figuratively,” co-founder and publicist Rachel Boyd said in a statement. “With Texas Cocktail Week, we're giving our bartenders, distillers, and cocktail lovers the spotlight they deserve. This is more than a celebration; it’s a statement that Texas belongs on the global cocktail stage.”
Find a full roster of events, participating bars, and other details at the Texas Cocktail Week website.