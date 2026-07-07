right on time
Keith Lee-loved Houston restaurant opens new concept on the Richmond Strip
A Houston restaurant known for its flavorful Cajun/Creole fare is opening a second, more luxurious sister location. Tempo, Powered by Butterfunk is described in press materials as “an innovative restaurant concept” from the team behind Houston’s Butter Funk Kitchen.
Located in the long-ago home of Ruth’s Chris Steak House at 6213 Richmond Ave., Tempo is an all-day concept that transitions from a casual cafe during the day to a full service restaurant with an upscale atmosphere for dinner and late night. As its name implies, music features prominently into the concept, with curated playlists and decor elements such as records on the wall. The restaurant is currently in its soft opening, with grand opening details to be released soon.
The restaurant’s menu will be familiar to anyone who’s sampled Butterfunk Kitchen. It includes fried chicken, smothered pork chops, catfish, shrimp, crawfish étouffée, oxtails, and turkey necks. Other options include burgers, pasta, and nachos.
Weekend brunch will feature dishes such as chicken and waffles, pound cake French toast and brunch nachos. Richmond Strip revelers will find a late night menu with options such as chicken wings and loaded fries.
Pair them with a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including cocktails, shots, and dirty sodas.
Part of what sets Tempo apart is its different uses throughout the day. From 6 am-5 pm, students and remote workers are invited to use the space’s free WiFi without buying anything. If they want something to eat or drink, they can order it via a kiosk.
Butterfunk Kitchen came to prominence after a favorable review form TikTok food critic Keith Lee. In a clip that’s garnered over 900,000 likes, Lee raves about the oxtails, mashed potatoes, and fried catfish. He was less impressed by the mac and cheese and fried okra.
@keith_lee125 Butter Funk Kitchen taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee
Once Tempo is fully operational, plans are for Butterfunk’s original location at 8511 Scott Street to transition into a to-go only location. Details on that will be released in the weeks to come, a representative tells CultureMap.
"Tempo is about creating a feeling," general manager Lia Miller said in a statement. "Great food has always been at the heart of what we do through Butterfunk, but we wanted to build something that captures the energy of Houston. Whether you're stopping in for brunch, meeting colleagues during the day, celebrating with friends over dinner or grabbing late-night comfort food, Tempo is designed to be part of your day from beginning to end."