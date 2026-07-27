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Houston restaurant touched by tragedy will close after 2 years in Montrose
A Houston restaurant at the center of a tragedy will soon serve its final meal. Traveler’s Cart will close after service on Friday, July 31.
“We’re incredibly thankful to everyone who has supported Traveler’s Cart,” director of operations Ryan Browne said in a statement. “While saying goodbye is never easy, we’re choosing to celebrate everything this restaurant has meant to our team and our guests. We hope the community will join us for one last meal before continuing the journey with us at Traveler’s Table.”
In the social media post linked above, the restaurant encourages diners to make one last visit this week to say farewell.
Traveler’s Cart opened in October 2024 as a more casual, more affordable version of its sister concept Traveler’s Table. The restaurant serves an eclectic mix of globally-inspired dishes, including falafel, roti canai with curry, butter chicken samosas, Thai fried chicken wings, and shrimp satay.
Initially, the restaurant offered counter service. In November 2025, Traveler’s Cart switched to full service to better meet diners’ expectations.
Sister restaurant Traveler’s Table remains open. It will participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks, where it serve a three-course, $55 dinner menu. Last year, Traveler’s Table made the third highest donation of all participating restaurants, contributing more than $24,000 to the Cleverley Stone Foundation.
The restaurant adds that it is looking to place its employees in jobs with other restaurants. Those with availability are encouraged to email Browne at ryan@travelerstable.com.
Traveler’s Cart founders Thy Mai and Matthew Mitchell died unexpectedly in May. The Harris County Medical Examiner determined that Mitchell shot Mai and the couple’s two children before taking his own life. Her family established the Thy Mai Foundation to protect women and children from gun violence.