globally-inspired cafe
Houston's Ismaili Center adds an all-day cafe with tacos, chai, and more
Montrose’s newest all-day cafe has quietly opened in one of the neighborhood’s most noteworthy destinations. Tapestry is now open at the Ismaili Center (2323 Allen Pkwy).
Led by well-regarded Houston catering firm Jackson & Company, Tapestry is a 70-seat, 2,000-square-foot space located on the building’s first floor. Designed to serve both area residents and the facility’s visitors, the restaurant is open Tuesday-Sunday beginning at 8 am, with dinner served on Friday and Saturday.
“For decades, Jackson & Company has played an integral role in Houston’s hospitality story, creating experiences rooted in warmth, care, and bringing people together,” Ismaili Center spokesperson Omar Samji said in a statement. “They are an ideal partner to help bring this vision to life and create a café that reflects the spirit of the Ismaili Center — welcoming, peaceful, and open to all.”
The restaurant’s menu takes a global approach, incorporating influences from across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Of course, in keeping with Muslim dietary practices, no alcohol or pork is served at the cafe. In addition, menu items are clearly labeled for vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free, or dairy-free diets.
In the morning, the restaurant serves items such as açaí bowls, beef chapli kolaches with mozzarella, breakfast tacos wrapped in paratha flatbreads, and breakfast plates with a diner’s choice of scrambled eggs, hash browns, and turkey bacon, plus vegetable sides.
At lunch and dinner, look for everything from chicken tenders and vegetable samosas to butter chicken, chicken koobideh, flatbreads, and biryani. Desserts such as rice pudding and a bastani ice cream sandwich (made with rose-pistacchio ice cream) complete the meal.
Beverage offerings start with coffee and chai. They also include different flavored lemonades — choices include peach, lemongrass-lychee, and mint — as well as soft drinks, juices, and a mango lassi.
“We are honored to bring Jackson & Company’s signature standard of hospitality to a space designed to unite people,” added Sébastien Laval of Jackson & Company. “Tapestry at Ismaili Center helps extend that mission into everyday life using food as a common denominator — whether someone is stopping in for morning coffee, meeting friends for lunch, enjoying the gardens after a walk along Buffalo Bayou, exploring the Center’s exhibitions, or attending one of its many public programs.”
Open since November 2025, the Ismaili Center is an 11-acre campus that features a prayer hall, rotating art installations, a black box theater, spaces for weddings and other events, and 9-acres of outdoor space and landscaped botanical gardens. It is the only Ismaili Center in America and one of only seven in the world.