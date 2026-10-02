What's Eric Eating Episode 590
Aaron Bludorn dishes on his new neighborhood tavern in The Woodlands
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef and restaurateur Aaron Bludorn joins CultureMap editor Eric Sandler to discuss the new location of Bar Bludorn in The Woodlands. Announced last year, the restaurant officially opened to the public this Friday, October 2.
It’s the fifth restaurant for Bludorn Hospitality Group, the company Bludorn operates with his wife, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, and their business partner, operations specialist Cherif Mbodji. It joins the company’s flagship, French-inspired fine dining restaurant Bludorn; Navy Blue, a seafood restaurant in Rice Village; Perseid, a French-influenced restaurant at the Hotel Saint Augustine; and Bar Bludon’s original location that opened in the Memorial Villages in 2023. Bludorn, Perseid, and Bar Bludorn all hold Recommended designations in the Michelin Guide.
As Bludorn explains, one primary factor drew the company to The Woodlands.
“We noticed a lot of people from The Woodlands come to Bludorn and even Bar Bludorn,” Bludorn says. “Having enough people tell you that over and over again, you feel so grateful they’d travel for a great meal. I wanted to give them a way they wouldn’t have to travel so far for a great meal.”
As a music fan, Bludorn has attended several concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. He likes that Bar Bludorn’s location in The Woodlands Waterway allows diners to have dinner at the restaurant prior to making a five minute walk to the venue to see the performance.
While the interior in The Woodlands looks similar to the Memorial original, it does offer a couple of key improvements. First, the bar is larger, allowing more people to walk in for a burger or steak. Second, it offers a 50-seat private dining room (Memorial doesn’t have a private room at all).
The menu has some notable changes, too. The beignets are topped with lobster instead of the country ham served at Memorial, and the pasta selections includes pappadelle with lamb ragu and a take on carbonara made with duck confit and duck egg yolk. The short rib pastrami has been replaced with a Cuban sandwich. Bar Bludorn's signature fried chicken is joined by a roast chicken — both are served are served as whole or half birds with a choice of two sides and three sauces.
“When you have a restaurant that’s a neighborhood restaurant, there’s a desire to have a healthy component,” Bludon notes. “We’re launching a roast chicken. Now, you can get a half fried/half roasted chicken with a ton of different sauces, and you can pick your own sides. I’m told we do chicken really well, and I wanted to double down on that here.”
Leading the kitchen is chef Adolfo Lopez, while Malik McLemore, a veteran of both Bludorn and Navy Blue, heads north to serve as general manager.
“Bar Bludorn is meant to be a neighborhood restaurant. It’s meant to sink into the community and be part of everyone’s dining habits. It’s a place you can become a regular very easily. We’re excited about that opportunity here, for guests to take ownership of this restaurant,” Bludorn adds.
Notably, Bar Bludorn isn’t the company’s only opening for 2026. A still-unnamed project in San Antonio will debut before the end of the year, Bludorn shares, although he declined to reveal any details about its menu. He adds that BHG is seeking more opportunities beyond the Bayou City and its suburbs.
“For now, until we come up with a concept that’s different, we’re happy where we’re at in Houston, he says. “As we look to where we’re at today, we’ve got a really strong foundation as a group. We’re looking take more opportunities like we have in San Antonio and other places throughout the state, but they’re just conversations at this point.”
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