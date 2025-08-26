rumor no more
Ex-Tris chef and Aaron Bludorn opening new eateries in The Woodlands
Howard Hughes, the real estate development firm that owns The Woodlands, has partnered with two of the Houston-area’s top chefs to open new restaurants in the sprawling community. Both are expected to open next year.
They are:
- Charolais, a beef-forward restaurant from chef Austin Simmons
- Bar Bludorn, a second location of the tavern concept from chef Aaron Bludorn, his wife Victoria Pappas Bludorn, and their business partner Cherif Mbodji
Charolais will be Simmons’ first restaurant since his surprise resignation from Tris at the end of last year. Slated to open in the former Local Pour space in Hughes Landing in early 2026, the restaurant is described in press materials as an extension of Chef & Rancher, the genetics-driven beef company he started with Texas rancher Larry Ludeke. According to press materials, Charolais — named for a breed of cattle — will specialize in “high-quality beef sourced from a program focusing on genetics and sustainable animal husbandry, and full involvement in the process, from pasture to plate.”
“I am thrilled to open Charolais in The Woodlands, and to partner with Howard Hughes,” said Simmons, executive chef and founder of Charolais. “Charolais represents my lifelong passion, a restaurant focused on elevating American beef through hand-reared cattle.”
Bar Bludorn will be the first restaurant outside of central Houston for Bludorn Hospitality. Scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2026 in the former Baker St. Pub & Grill space at 25 Waterway Ave., it will feature a similar menu and design as the original location that opened in Memorial in 2024.
“We saw a lot of similarities between Memorial and The Woodlands,” Aaron Bludorn tells CultureMap. “We started talking with [former Howard Hughes president] Jay Cross. He really sold us on his vision of what the future will be like there. We believe in being part of The Woodlands.”
Bludorn adds that he sees several advantages in Bar Bludorn’s location at The Woodlands Waterway, including its proximity to both the area’s two largest hotels and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion.
“I love the idea of our restaurant not only being a place for people to go out to dinner, whether they live in or outside of The Woodlands, but also for the offices to have happy hour,” he says.
In terms of the menu, diners can expect that Bar Bludorn staples such as the country ham beignets, short rib pastrami sandwich, and fried chicken with peanut butter gravy will all be present in The Woodlands. However, seasonal items such as pastas or specific salads will likely be unique to each location.
The Woodlands location will also feature a private dining room, which is something the Memorial restaurant lacks.
“Chef Simmons’ return to The Woodlands and chef Bludorn’s entry to the community represent significant additions to our culinary landscape,” said Jim Carman, president of the Texas Region for Howard Hughes, in a statement. “We have recently partnered with exceptional brands and talent to bring new experiences to the community, and we look forward to residents and visitors enjoying these elevated dining opportunities here in The Woodlands.”
Area residents can expect at least one more major restaurant announcement in the weeks to come. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands, an 8-acre, 111-unit project that broke ground last year, is expected to include a restaurant from superstar chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, according to a report in PaperCity. Howard Hughes has yet to officially confirm the report.