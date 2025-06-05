a seasonal treat
Savor soft-shell crab before it's gone at these 6 Houston restaurants
Soft-shell crab season may be drawing to a close, but Houstonians can still find the delicacy at restaurants across the city.
There’s something both playful and a little rebellious about biting into an entire crab — shell, claws, and all. For the uninitiated, it can feel almost wrong, like you’ve skipped a step. But that’s also the appeal.
That sense of ease, being able to dig in without navigating hard shells to extract delicate meat, makes the dish less intimidating. Suddenly, we’re not afraid of channeling Julia Roberts’ “slippery little suckers” scene (that was escargot in the film, but the fear remains).
“Not everyone knows how to eat it, so it’s fun when you can make something and let them know to bite into the whole crab," Hachi executive chef Leo Huang tells CultureMap.
A quick definition: Soft-shell crabs have recently molted and lost their exoskeleton, typically within the past 12 hours. The season for soft-shell crabs runs from about March to late September on the Gulf Coast, although its peak is in April and May. Due to the exact timing, it’s rarely found on a restaurant’s regular menu, so it’s best to confirm availability.
"I love making dishes with soft-shell crab because it’s so versatile,” chef Huang says. “I think sauces that are smoked or have more umami flavor work best with the soft-shell crab."
Soft-shell crab offers a rich, buttery bite, arguably more decadent than its hard-shelled counterpart, and Houston chefs have been putting their own spins on the Gulf Coast bounty for decades.
Read on to see how some of Houston’s best restaurants serve this seasonal fare.
Brennan's of Houston
The Cajun-Creole institution perches its fried soft-shell crab atop a crisp salad of hearts of palm, tomato, and avocado. Enjoy it at lunch, brunch, or dinner, with the latter’s offering elevated by a satisfying scoop of lump crabmeat.
Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine
This upscale Creole staple lightly fries its soft-shell crab before finishing it with a chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Diners can order just one as an appetizer or opt for a main course of two crabs with two sides.
Hachi
At Hachi, the soft-shell crab ($14) receives a panko crust and a drizzle of smoked kabayaki, the restaurant’s interpretation of eel sauce. Tucked below is an arugula salad, the peppery greens brightened by a citrus dressing.
Picos Restaurant
The soft-shell crab at this Mexican mainstay is lightly breaded before it’s sautéed in garlic-infused oil. Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, avocado, and a tomato-habanero salsa are served alongside it. Diners can choose between two crabs for $40 or three for $60.
Potente
At Jim Crane's posh Italian restaurant next to Daikin Park, chef Danny Trace serves crispy soft shell crab topped with jumbo lump crab along with corn and tomatoes ($59)
State of Grace
The River Oaks favorite serves its soft-shells tempura-fried. They're served in lobster roll buns and an herby mayo, chef Bobby Matos tells CultureMap. Get it as an appetizer for lunch, brunch, or dinner.