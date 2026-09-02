raise the bar
Aaron Bludorn's Michelin-recognized tavern sets Woodlands opening date
The eagerly anticipated location of Bar Bludorn in The Woodlands will open on Saturday, September 26, the restaurant announced.
Located in the former Baker St. Pub & Grill space at 25 Waterway Ave., it’s the first restaurant outside central Houston for Bludorn Hospitality Group, the award-winning Houston company behind three Michelin-recognized restaurants — French-influenced fine dining flagship Bludorn, French and Gulf Coast-inspired Perseid in the Hotel Saint Augustine, and Bar Bludorn’s original location in Memorial. The company also operates Navy Blue, a seafood restaurant in Rice Village, and a still-unnamed restaurant that’s expected to open later this year in San Antonio. The company is led by chef Aaron Bludorn, his wife, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, and their business partner, Cherif Mbodji.
"Expanding beyond Central Houston is a big step for us, and Howard Hughes Communities has been a great partner to take it with," chef and co-owner Aaron Bludorn said in a statement. "We are excited to introduce a menu and experience that reflects The Woodlands while still delivering the same Houston-inspired hospitality our guests know from Bar Bludorn in Memorial.”
While the restaurant hasn’t released its full menu, the tavern-style establishment is expected to serve many of the same items as its Memorial sibling, including signatures such as the country ham beignets, short rib pastrami sandwich, and fried chicken with peanut butter gravy. However, seasonal dishes such as pastas and salads will be unique to each location.
BHG worked with the Houston office of global giant Gensler on the location’s design. It offers both a private dining room and a patio — neither of which are available in Memorial. Pictures of the interior will be shared closer to opening.
When Howard Hughes announced the restaurant last year, chef Bludorn told CultureMap that the location in The Woodlands’ Waterway District appealed to him due to its proximity to both the area’s two largest hotels and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion.
“I love the idea of our restaurant not only being a place for people to go out to dinner, whether they live in or outside of The Woodlands, but also for the offices to have happy hour,” Aaron Bludorn said.