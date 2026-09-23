Ciao, Bari
Flashy River Oaks Italian restaurant sets opening date in The Woodlands
An inner loop Italian restaurant known for its chic design and polished service is ready to makes it debut in The Woodlands. Bari Ristorante will open its second location on Wednesday, September 30.
Located in the former Tris space at 24 Waterway Ave., Bari’s interior will follow the template of its original location in River Oaks District that opened in May 2023. Details include lava-rock wallcoverings, Spanish wallpaper, Lladro chandeliers, and the signature pink salt wall. Overall, the 9,000-square-foot restaurant will seat 250 people, including two private dining rooms and a dedicated bar and lounge area.
Bari Hospitality Group corporate chef Renato de Pirro worked with Bari Woodlands executive chef Marcelo Mintz to create a menu that utilizes ingredients such as European cheeses, dry-cured meats, European fish, and pastas made in-house with imported Italian flour.
Many of the most popular dishes from Bari’s original location are available in The Woodlands, including fritto misto, pappardelle bolognese, and tableside preparations such as branzino alla griglia and truffle pasta. In addition, the chefs have added new dishes such as a ham and melon salad, crab fingers “scampi,” arancini, and pesto risotto with prawns.
Honoring the space’s legacy as a steakhouse, Bari will serve chateaubriand and Fiorentina, both of which will be carved tableside. Weekday happy hour will include $10 burgers, $10 individual pizzas, and other specials.
The restaurant will be open for dinner daily. Lunch will be served Monday through Friday, with weekend brunch beginning Sunday, October 4.
Bari opens at a busy time for new restaurants in The Woodlands. Charolais by Chef Austin Simmons, a new steakhouse from the former Tris chef, opened in July. Bar Bludorn will join Bai in The Woodlands Waterway beginning Friday, October 2.