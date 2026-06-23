crash landing
Houston's space-themed bar will shutter after 3 years in Montrose
A space-themed cocktail bar will soon fall out of orbit. Roswell’s Saloon will close after service on Sunday, June 28.
Houston entrepreneur Shawn Bermudez explains that he has decided to shutter Roswell’s rather than renew his lease on the space at 1417 Westheimer. Instead, he’ll focus on his growing group of restaurants, which includes four locations each of The Burger Joint and The Taco Stand, as well as frozen dessert and cocktail spot Happy Go Lucky and Montrose taco and tequila concept Pistolero’s.
He and his business partner, chef Matthew Pak, will open a new location of The Burger Joint on Kirby Dr. this fall. In early 2027, they’ll welcome The Pizza Place, a new concept opening next to Happy Go Lucky.
Boondocks, Bermudez’s lively bar that’s next to Roswell’s, will remain open. He also operates Montrose clothing stores Pavement, Leopard Lounge, Money Money, and BINS.
“Roswell’s has been a labor of love, and I’m grateful for every Houstonian who came through our doors and let us take them to another galaxy,” Bermudez said in a statement. “But with everything we have going on right now between the restaurants and the retail side, it’s time to focus that energy where it’s needed most.”
Bermudez opened Roswell’s in 2023 in the former Stone’s Throw space. Designed to be an immersive, otherworldly experience, all of the floors, walls, and bartops are UV-reactive in order to react to the blacklights and neons providing illumination. The bar’s neon sign took inspiration from the Glitter Gulch, a famous Las Vegas strip club. Other details include planets, an astronaut, and other artifacts hanging from the ceiling.
Between now and Sunday, Roswell’s will maintain its normal hours of 7 pm-2 am, including its “Sunset Hour” happy hour specials of $2 off cocktails, wine, beer, and bubbles every day from 7-8 pm.