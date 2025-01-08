the fire is out
Luxurious Houston steak and sushi restaurant suddenly shutters
An inner loop restaurant known for its steak and sushi has served its last nigiri. Roka Akor’s Houston location has closed its doors.
The restaurant provided a statement about the closure. It reads in part:
After nearly eight wonderful years in Houston, Roka Akor has made the difficult decision to close our Houston location. We are deeply grateful to the Houston community for the tremendous support and loyalty you’ve shown us over the years.
We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our incredible Houston team for their dedication and hard work over the years, and for their tireless commitment to hospitality and serving excellent food. You have been the backbone of our success and have made Roka Akor a cherished part of the community.
The statement does not provide a specific reason why the restaurant closed. Roka Akor’s other locations in Chicago, San Francisco, and Scottsdale, Arizona remain open.
First opened in 2017, Roka Akor combined well-executed sushi with an extensive steak program centered around both American and Japanese wagyu. It paired those with wines and one of Houston’s most extensive Japanese whisky lists. Its location in the ground floor of the 40-story luxury high-rise at 2929 Wesleyan placed it in close proximity to the Galleria, River Oaks, and West U.
Area diners looking for nearby alternatives have numerous sushi options, including Azumi in River Oaks District, pan-Asian concept Ten Sushi, Upper Kirby staple Kata Robata, and Uchiko, the live fire-focused sibling of Austin-based restaurant Uchi.
Roka Akor isn’t the only steakhouse to close this month. Last week, Woodlands favorite Tris shuttered following the resignation of executive chef Austin Simmons.