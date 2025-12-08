domo arigato
Award-winning ramen shop sets opening date for new Memorial location
Memorial-area diners will soon be slurping noodles and chowing down on Sweet & Sour Yodas. Ramen Tatsu-ya is opening its second Houston-area location this Tuesday, December 9.
Located in Town & Country Village (600 West Sam Houston Pkwy North, #605), the new Ramen Tatsu-ya builds on the success of the restaurant’s first Houston location that opened in 2017. It has earned a following for its signature tonkotsu broth, which takes up to three days to prepare.
The menu also includes small plates such as sweet and spicy Brussels sprouts (aka, Yodas), karaage, and gyoza. They can be paired with a full range of drinks, including beer, sake, frozens, and non-alcoholic sips such as lemongrass-cucumber limeade and strawberry-yuzu lemonade.
“Houston has been so good to us since opening our first ramen shop in Montrose in 2017,” Tatsu-ya CEO Todd Coerver said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring our authentic, Japanese-style ramen to Memorial City, and we aren’t stopping there. A third opening in Houston is planned for summer 2026.”
Houston artist Briks painted the restaurant's mural.Courtesy of Ramen Tatsu-ya
The restaurant will open at 2 pm. The first 50 people to dine in will receive a t-shirt that features an image of the location’s mural, which was created by Houston artist Briks.
Founded in 2012 by chefs Tatsu Aikawa and Takuya Matsumoto, Ramen Tatsu-ya took Austin by storm. Fans lined up an hour or more to get a bowl of soup, and the restaurant earned a spot on Bon Appetit’s 2013 list of the country’s best new restaurants. Memorial/Town & Country will be the restaurant’s ninth location, following a to-go window that opened on the Drag near the University of Texas earlier this year. More are coming, as Coerver’s statement makes clear.
Ramen Tatsu-ya joins a dynamic mix of new and new-ish restaurants in Memorial and Town & Country Village, including neighborhood restaurant The Henry, classic American restaurant Relish Restaurant & Bar, Murray’s Pizza & Wine, and Michelin-recognized live-fire concept Credence.