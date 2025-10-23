hello, henry
'Greatest Neighborhood Restaurant' to open first Houston location
An establishment that touts itself as “the greatest neighborhood restaurant” will soon open its first location. The Henry will open its doors on Wednesday, November 12.
Located in Town & Country Village (700 Town & Country Blvd.), The Henry occupies an almost 7,000-square-foot space that includes a 1,700-square-foot patio. It comes to Houston from Arizona-based Fox Restaurant Concepts, which also operates four Houston-area locations of healthy eating restaurant Flower Child and the Galleria location of Mexican-inspired Blanco. A second location of The Henry is scheduled to open next year in the Central Park Post Oak development.
“Houston is a vibrant city with a flourishing culinary scene, making it the perfect place for The Henry," Fox executive Anita Walker said in a statement. "As the Town & Country Village continues to grow and thrive, we're excited to welcome the local community to relax, dine and feel at home in our neighborhood restaurant."
Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus weekend brunch, The Henry has a wide-ranging menu that runs the gamut from breakfast burritos and avocado toast in the morning to salads and sandwiches at lunch and a number of seafood and steak options for dinner. Fan favorites include smoked salmon bagel, Flower Child scramble, short rib potstickers, roasted turkey French dip, Korean Prime skirt steak, and the ever-popular rigatoni alla vodka.
The beverage program is similarly extensive. It starts with coffee, espresso, tea, and smoothies in the morning. Lunch and dinner feature wine, beer, and classic cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic options.
With the opening still almost a month away, The Henry is still looking to hire additional staff. Candidates are welcome to walk-in for an interview.
The Henry will open daily at 8 am. See website for more details.