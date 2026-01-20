the cookies live on
Shuttered Houston restaurant's iconic cookies revived with new name
Montrose Italian restaurant Paulie’s may have closed in December, but its signature decorated shortbread cookies will live on.
Baker Zoey Guerrero, who served as the restaurant’s cookie coordinator for the past two years, struck a deal with Paulie’s owner Paul Petronella to continue making the cookies under her own name. As of last week, the treats made by “Paulie’s Cookies” are now being sold as Zoey’s Cookies.
“I’ve always loved the decorating part of baking,” Guerrero, 22, tells CultureMap. “I really enjoy making the cookies every day. It’s something that makes me happy, especially getting to be part of people’s events and making them happy.”
“She has done a great job operating the bakery on her own with little oversight,” Petronella says about Guerrero. “She's proven she can keep the consistency without skipping a beat.”
Zoey’s Cookies will make all of the seasonal Paulie’s cookies designs, using the same recipes and cookie cutters that made them a customer favorite. Guerrero is also making custom cookies for events, celebrations, or whatever other occasion would be enhanced with elaborately-decorated treats.
“Zoey has no problem working on her own and making her own decisions,” Petronella adds. “ It didn't take long to no longer need my oversight. I had very little input on cookies when Zoey was behind the wheel.”
Since Zoey’s Cookies doesn’t have a retail presence, people need to order their cookies three days in advance. That gives Guerrero time to bake, decorate, dry, and package the cookies. Currently, customers will need to pick up their orders at Guerrero’s workshop, but she plans to offer delivery for larger orders.
Over time, Guerrero says she plans to introduce new designs to the seasonal offerings. For example, last fall she added Dia De Los Muertos-inspired sugar skull cookies to the Halloween designs.
“I want to try some other techniques. Maybe add textures. I try to switch up the designs every season,” she says.
Petronella notes that Guerrero attended Houston’s well-regarded Culinary Institute Lenotre. She’s capable of making more than decorated cookies.
“I would encourage guests to challenge her capabilities,” he adds. “At Paulie's she was limited to Paulie's traditions. If you ask nicely maybe she'll branch out to other baked goods.”
Even better, Guerrero has kept the pricing the same. Cookies start at $3.75 each. Customers can add writing, gold or silver details, and individual packaging for additional fees. To place an order, submit an inquiry via the Zoey’s Cookies website. Guerrero says she’s already hearing from people who want to place orders.
“It’s been amazing” she says about the response. “This week will be the first week of orders. I have already gotten about 20 different orders and maybe five more on email in only two days. It was not what I was expecting.”