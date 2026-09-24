Southern Smoke 2026
Chris Shepherd previews Houston's celebrity-studded food and wine festival
It’s that time of year when I get ridiculously excited about one very specific day: the Southern Smoke Festival, happening Saturday, October 3 at Discovery Green in downtown Houston.
If you like to eat great food, drink great beverages, listen to amazing music, and be part of something bigger than yourself, then do I have a party for you. This year, more than 90 of the country’s greatest chefs are coming to Houston, including more than 25 Food & Wine Best New Chefs and chefs representing more than 30 James Beard Awards. Add in multiple James Beard Award-winning bartenders, Master Sommeliers, incredible wine and spirits, and one giant lawn, and you’ve got yourself one hell of a day.
And here’s the thing: why do all of these people come? Because they believe in the cause. We all get asked to participate in a million events, and as food and beverage professionals, you simply can’t cook, pour, travel, and show up for everything. You have to choose.
With Southern Smoke, the “why” is easy. These chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, musicians, and hospitality folks are coming together to build a massive safety net for the food and beverage industry. Because someday it might be one of their employees, one of their friends, or one of the restaurants in their own city that needs help.
We understand something in this industry: we have to take care of the people who take care of us. If we want this industry to be better, it’s on us to make it better. And what better way to do that than throw a giant party, raise a whole lot of money, give it back to people who need it most in times of crisis, and provide access to no-cost mental health care? That is what I’m talking about!!!
For the first time, the festival has a theme: “Ramble on Rosé.” With the passing of Bob Weir this past year, we wanted to pay tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time and one of the favorites of so many chefs, the Grateful Dead. The festival grounds will be covered in tie-dyed aprons, our very own Shakedown Street merch area, and the amazing sounds of Nashville’s The Stolen Faces.
Inside The Grove, the Lexus VIP area will have an incredible cold seafood display and a little Italian getaway inspired by Emilia-Romagna. And if you were really quick, you grabbed a reservation for a 15-minute omakase with Sushi Horiuchi. Yeah, we’re giving our VIPs a mini version of Houston’s toughest reservation.
Head out to the main lawn and you’ll find the Yeti Culinary Stage, where chefs will be cooking, talking, and entertaining the crowd. Around the corner is the Food & Wine Best New Chefs area, where you can taste bites from some of the brightest young chefs in the country, including Food & Wine’s Restaurant of the Year. There will be amazing wine bars and bars from around the country everywhere you turn, so stay hydrated!
Of course, the tents will offer back-to-back-to-back incredible plates from chefs from all over the country. If you have tickets, make a game plan. If you don’t have tickets, buy them and then make a game plan. You can get full real quick out there, and I’ve watched plenty of people try to hit every booth. I have yet to see anyone accomplish that feat.
Let’s say every chef feeds you just three ounces of food, just off the top of my head that would be 17.8125 pounds of food. That’s more than the Big Texan steak challenge in Amarillo. Talk about a miserable afternoon.
Just to inspire you, here’s my game plan. Scott and Angie from Don Angie in New York are bringing their unbelievable lasagna. Legendary pizza maker Chris Bianco is making meatballs in pomodoro. Leonard Botello IV is bringing the smoke with Truth BBQ brisket. Bobby Matos is bringing La Lucha fried chicken. The Crawfish & Noodles family is bringing my favorite, salt and pepper calamari. And that’s just the beginning.
Go try the beef dishes, the lamb, the vegetables, the sweets, and then dance your ass off.
I’m not sure I can properly explain how special this day really is. It’s a feel-good day. I’m a sentimental guy, and I may even do something a little crazy from time to time like renew Lindsey and my wedding vows with the one and only Saint Arnold himself.
Yep, that’s right. Saint Arnold Brewing Company will be on site, and if you’re feeling really romantic, you can actually get married at the festival. Bring your marriage license and let the team handle the rest. Every couple who gets legally married will also be entered for a chance to win an incredible anniversary package: a one-night suite at the Four Seasons, brunch at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, and two VIP tickets to the 2027 Southern Smoke Festival. Just imagine celebrating your anniversary one year later surrounded by all the people who were there when you said “I do.”
Because that’s what this day is really about. When I look out over that crowd, I can feel something real. Something beautiful. Everybody is there for the same reason: to take care of the people who take care of us when we’re hungry and thirsty. It’s a day with your friends, your family, your favorite chefs, bartenders, servers, and the people at your neighborhood spots who know you by name and call you a regular. That feels pretty damn good, doesn’t it?
Get your tickets at www.southernsmoke.org and come join us for a day that’s going to leave you feeling good, feeling full, and feeling grateful for this crazy, beautiful life we get to live. We need to enjoy the moments, and who the hell doesn’t love a great wedding party?!
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Which chefs are you most looking forward to trying at SSF 2026? Tell Chris by emailing chris@chrisshepherd.is.
Chris Shepherd won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest in 2014 and an Impact Award in 2026. The Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit he co-founded with his wife Lindsey Brown, has distributed more than $16 million to hospitality workers in crisis through its Emergency Relief Fund.