Whether diners are partial to the breakfast or the lunch part of brunch, Houston restaurants are serving up fresh reasons to love the midmorning meal. From tres leches French toast to an all-you-can-eat sushi buffet, these 10 spots are dishing up new options — and maybe someone's next favorite bite.
Balboa Surf Club
Located near the Galleria, Balboa’s version of brunch is known as weekend lunch. Breakfast bites feature first on the weekend-only menu, with Huevos Rancheros atop house-made tostadas ($16), donut holes with a miso caramel sauce ($10), and a French omelette laden with soft cheeses and herbs ($17). Sip on the Breakfast Martini ($17), a boozy concoction of Sapphire gin and Grand Marnier mixed with orange marmalade. Weekend lunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-3 pm.
Camaraderie
Chef Shawn Gawle’s brunch menu runs the gamut, ranging from affordable classics such as a mushroom and leek quiche ($17), a cinnamon bun ($5), and a yogurt parfait with tarragon ($14), to more decadent dishes like the lobster omelette with Boursin ($32). For a truly upscale option, order the Eggs and Eggs, a shareable plate featuring caviar, soft scrambled eggs, and mini English muffins ($70). Brunch is available on Sundays from 11 am-3 pm.
Juanita’s Mexican Kitchen
This family-owned establishment is using its Sabores Nuevos menu as a test kitchen of sorts, to see which brunch dishes diners love the most. Visit either its Tomball or Cypress locations to sample limited-time plates, such as tres leches French toast ($12) or the breakfast sopes ($16), layered with refried beans, chorizo, and crispy potatoes, and served alongside two eggs. Brunch at Juanita’s is weekends from 10 am-2 pm.
Latuli
Already a neighborhood favorite, this upscale Memorial restaurant is expanding its hours with the addition of Saturday and Sunday brunch. Diners can find dishes like Eggs in Hell, a combination of chorizo and baked eggs with a carrot-arbol salsa ($24), filet and frites ($51), and Truffled Toad in a Hole ($18), featuring eggs nestled inside truffled brioche. TVs in the bar, patio, and back room make it easy to catch the game while dining. Brunch runs from 11 am-3 pm on weekends.
Little’s Oyster Bar
At Little’s, executive chef Jason Ryczek shows that the charming spot is more than just an oyster bar. The recently-introduced brunch offerings include a smoked salmon Benedict ($36) that layers poached eggs, horseradish, and hollandaise on thick slices of bread. The grilled filet of beef ($59) is served with a luscious black garlic tare and a sunny-side-up egg, while the French toast ($29) with candied bacon manages to be both elevated and comforting. Little’s brunch is served every Sunday from 11 am-3 pm.
Mayahuel
At this modern Mexican restaurant in Autry Park, diners will find highlights, including made-to-order chilaquiles verde with house-made tortillas, Mexico City–style eggs Benedict with salsa roja hollandaise, and shakshuka with seasonal vegetables and labneh (all $18 each). Don’t skip the in-house pastries, from croissants to conchas, baked fresh each morning. Pair plates with mimosas, spritzes, or tequila cocktails. Spirit-free drinks include the traditional cafe de olla ($4.50) — drip coffee with cinnamon and piloncillo— and a hot chocolate ($6.50) made with 100-percent Mexican craft chocolate. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am-3 pm.
Nobu
After a late Saturday night, nothing is quite as enticing as an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. For $75, diners can graze from a wide spread that includes sushi rolls, bao, salads, pastries, and rotating carving stations with Japanese short rib, brisket, prime rib, and char siu pork tenderloin. Brunch exclusive cocktails include a lychee mimosa. The buffet-only brunch is Sundays from 11 am-2:30 pm.
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Houston’s oldest craft brewery has added brunch to its beer garden lineup. Families and friends can take advantage of Saint Arnold’s airy space while enjoying creamy crawfish and grits ($22) and the hummus and avocado platter ($15) served with toasted everything bagel wedges and toppings. Each plate comes with a suggested beer pairing, while mimosas, ciders, and coffee round out the drink list. Brunch is Saturday and Sunday from 10am-2pm.
Whiskey Cake
Start the day off strong with Whiskey Cake’s new cocktail towers. Ideal for three to four individuals, choose from three different cocktails on draft, such as the Aperol Brunch Punch, featuring orange, grapefruit, soda, and sparkling wine ($36). Stay satiated with plates like the B.L.T. toast ($15), with candied bacon, marinated tomato, and smashed avocado. Feeling only a bit snackish? The Bloody Mary deviled eggs ($9) combine the flavors of the cocktail and a beloved dish with pickled green tomato relish.
Zanti Cucina Italiana
The River Oaks location of the lively Italian restaurant spices up its weekend brunch with monthly themed parties. August featured a tribute to Mamma Mia!, while September 20 will bring a Grease-inspired celebration complete with spiked milkshakes, a best-dressed couples contest, and a live DJ. Regular menu favorites include crab cake Benedict ($29), pork Milanese ($44), and a smoked salmon omelette ($22). Brunch is served weekends from 11 am-3 pm.