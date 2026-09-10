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Successful Houston patio bar Kirby Ice House now open in Clear Lake
The newest location of Kirby Ice House is now open in Clear Lake.
First announced in July, the expansive new bar is conveniently located near the Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston at 530 Bay Area Blvd. Like its siblings in Upper Kirby, Memorial, The Woodlands, and near the Heights, the Clear Lake location features Kirby Ice House’s winning formula of a huge indoor-outdoor bar with an extensive selection of beer and cocktails, lawn games, space for food trucks, and plenty of TVs for watching sports.
It also offer Kirby Ice House’s daily specials and happy hour discounts. They include $1 off draft beers on Tuesday, $5 select Texas drafts and liquors on Wednesday, Ladies Night on Thursday, and daytime specials on Saturday and Sunday.
The bar customized its interior for Clear Lake. For example, the design nods to NASA with a neon sign that depicts its signature cowgirl riding a rocket.
“One of the things we enjoy most is creating spaces that reflect the communities they serve,” co-owner Danny Evans said in a statement. “We never want our locations to feel copied and pasted. We want them to have their own personality, and we hope guests feel that from the moment they walk in.”
Beverage choices start with dozens of beers on tap alongside wines by-the-glass or bottle. Kirby Ice House also serves cocktails such as a cucumber-lime Moscow Mule, blood orange paloma, and lemonade Old Fashioned. A rotating roster of food trucks serves customers who want a bite with their beers. Taken together, the extensive selection and massive footprint have helped each location of Kirby Ice House rank among the highest’s grossing bars in Texas.
Kirby Ice House arrives just in time for football season. It opens at 11 am on Saturday and Sunday to ensure fans catch all the day’s action. It opens at 2 pm Monday-Friday.
Kirby Ice House welcomed hundreds of people to a pre-opening party on Labor Day. Alongside its full menu of drinks, special guests Lupe Tortilla and Eastbound Barbecue served food.