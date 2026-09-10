Ronnie wants a star
$1 million renovation aims to earn Pearland steakhouse a Michelin star
Ronnie Killen is putting $1 million of his money where his mouth is. Already the recipient of two Michelin Bib Gourmand designations for Killen’s Barbecue and the recently-closed Killen’s, the chef and restaurateur invested that money on upgrades to his flagship restaurant, Killen’s Steakhouse in Pearland, with the explicit goal of earning a coveted Michelin star.
Closed since June, the steakhouse will reopen tonight (Thursday, September 10) with a refreshed look, new kitchen equipment, more luxurious plates and silverware, and a renewed commitment to delivering world-class food and service. They’re the first renovations Killen has performed at the Pearland steakhouse since it moved to its current location in 2015.
“We’re not trying to be the best steakhouse in Pearland, and we’re not trying to be the best steakhouse in Houston,” Killen said in a statement. “I want to be the best steakhouse, period – in the world. If I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it right, and I'm not going to skimp on a single detail.”
For example, diners will now drink wine from Zalto stemware and decanters, dine on German Villeroy & Boch plates, and be served from French Mauviel copper service pieces. The kitchen is now home to a live fire Mibrasa hearth from Spain and an 1,800-degree infrared broiler from California’s Montague Company. New sound material will make the room quieter and more conducive to conversation.
Killen invested in his people, too. He flew with the restaurant’s chefs to California, where they dined at three Michelin-rated restaurants — three star The French Laundry, one of the most acclaimed fine dining restaurants in America; one star Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco; and celebrity chef Curtis Stone’s Gwen, which holds a Recommended designation. The service staff traveled to Houston’s Michelin-starred March and Asador Bastian in Chicago, a Basque-influenced live fire restaurant in Chicago that’s consistently ranked among the best steakhouses in the world.
In the kitchen, Killen has shrunk the menu. Fan favorites like the jumbo lump crab cake, creamed corn, and carrot cake remain, but less popular dishes have been retired.
The steak program has been improved with cuts from Rosewood Ranches in Ennis, TX, Prime beef from Double R Ranch in Washington, and wagyu from both Snake River Farms and R-C Ranch, which is located in nearby Brazoria Country. In addition, Killen’s Steakhouse will offer both Australian and Japanese wagyu. Select bone-in steaks will be dry-aged for up to 150 days, and the restaurant will offer a 200-day dry-aged bone-in short loin.
Co-owner Deanna Killen developed the restaurant's wine list, which offers almost 800 different selections with a total inventory of more than 3,000 bottles. She recently turned over day-to-day responsibilities to beverage director and interim general manager Rich Brown.
"He fell in love with the collection I've curated over the years of personal relationships with my favorite winemakers. Our clientele over the years has learned to trust in my palate to introduce them to a world of hidden gems in a bottle," Deanna Killen said via email.
Later this year, chef Killen will roll out a tasting menu that focuses on different regions of the world, beginning with France. He intends to change it every two months.
“We get a second chance to make a first impression, and that’s rare in this business,” Killen said. “I’m turning 60 in September, and I haven’t been this energized in a long time. We’re bringing things to Pearland that you can’t find anywhere else. I want to do something that all of Houston can be proud of, where other steakhouses come to see what we’re doing next.”