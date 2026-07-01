where to eat on independence day
These Houston restaurants are celebrating July 4 with food and drink deals
Houston restaurants are getting into the spirit of America’s semiquincentennial with all sorts of Independence Day-inspired food and drink specials. From red, white, and blue doughnuts to a bluegrass brunch, this article offers a range of experiences designed to appeal to a wide range of tastes and price points.
Those making dining plans on July 4 should note that some restaurants will be closed, so always confirm in advance by calling or checking social media.
Of course, CultureMap has also compiled a list of Houston-area fireworks celebrations to complete your Independence Day experience.
Boo’s Burgers
The Tastemaker Award-nominated burger stand on the Navigation Esplanade will be open with its regular hours and familiar menu of smash burgers, spicy chicken sandwiches, and fried mushroom sandos.
The Branch at Forme
Operated by Lucille’s Hospitality Group, the restaurant’s Independence Day party will feature an open bar, passed appetizers, live music, and views of fireworks from the 12th-floor pool deck.Tickets are $125, and the party begins at 6 pm.
Brennan’s of Houston
The Creole institution will host its All-American Bluegrass Brunch from 11 am-4 pm. The event will feature a bluegrass band roaming through the dining room, along with an a la carte brunch menu featuring dishes such as chicken fried steak and eggs, shrimp and grits, chicken and beignets, eggs Benedict, fried seafood platters, and desserts. Reservations are recommended.
Feges BBQ
The restaurant’s Spring Branch location will be open from 11 am-9 pm with its full menu of creative craft barbecue, including a special Fourth of July board that’s designed to feed four people for $70.
Fielding’s Steak
The River Oaks restaurant is adding some holiday specials to its regular menu. They include: Taleggio cheese sticks with Calabrian hot honey and crème fraîche ranch; the 1776 Burger that’s topped with smoked bacon, pimento cheese, grilled jalapeños, onion rings, and chipotle aioli; and Camp Fire S'mores made with gooey brown butter cake, chocolate crémeux, toasted marshmallow, and bourbon caramel. The restaurant will serve brunch on Friday beginning at 11:30 am, weekend brunch beginning at 11 am, and dinner all three days beginning at 5 pm.
The Finn
Pre-game Freedom Over Texas at this downtown food hall’s Fourth of July patio party. Held from 3-6 pm, it will feature Korean-style corn dogs from Nyam Nyam with a soundtrack from DJ Mike Bondz. Cocktail and beer specials will also be available.
Little Woodrow's
The casual sports bar will offer select drafts for $2.50 all day. It also recently introduced a new food special — Hot American Sliders (wagyu beef topped with bacon, fresh jalapeños, onion, American cheese, lettuce, and pickles) — as well as a spiked cherry limeade made with vodka and black cherry purée.
Long Weekend
The ranch-inspired restaurant in Lazybrook/Timbergrove is throwing a backyard barbecue to celebrate the holiday. Beginning at 11 am, it will add specials such as a BBQ Plate with ribs, chicken, and sides as well as a beef hot with all the fixins and a “Little Wrangler” hot dog for kids. The party will also include a dunk tank, face painting, and live music from Amanda Kate Riley.
New York Deli
The bakery and diner will celebrate the holiday with red, white, and blue bagels ($3). It’s open from 7 am-4 pm.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House
The acclaimed seafood restaurant’s annual waterfront extravaganza will feature live music, carnival games, performers, face painting and drink specials. It ends with a fireworks show over the water.
Shipley Do-Nuts
Participating locations will sell a doughnut frosted with red, white, or blue icing and topped with sprinkles. It’s available through July 5.
Tacodeli
All three Houston-area locations of the Austin-based restaurant will be selling breakfast tacos for $2.50 until 3 pm. Choices include bacon, egg, and cheese; sausage, egg, and cheese; potato, egg, and cheese; bean and cheese, Suavecito, the current “Special of the Moment.”
The Union Kitchen
All three locations of the globally-inspired comfort food restaurants will offer happy hour prices all day on cocktails and spirits (but not wine or beer). Hours are 10 am-10 pm. Reservations are recommended.