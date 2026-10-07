Jonathan's new job
Houston hospitality veteran picked to lead beloved Junior League tea room
A Houston hospitality veteran has found a new home at one of the city’s most iconic dining rooms. Jonathan Horowitz is the new general manager of the Tea Room at the Junior League of Houston.
Over the course of his two decade career, Horowitz has held many roles, including being an equity partner in LASCO Enterprises, which operated The Tasting Room and Max’s Wine Dive; spending five years at the CEO of Legacy Restaurants, the company behind The Original Ninfa’s and Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys; serving as the president of the Houston Hospitality Alliance, an organization that fostered relationships across all aspects of Houston's hospitality communities; and operating Convive Hospitality, a consulting firm that helped open several establishments around town.
Most recently, Horowitz has been working in commercial real estate. His responsibilities have included both pleasant aspects such as helping operators find an ideal location to expand their businesses and more negative aspects like helping others sell or close a struggling operation. The highs and lows had him looking for a new opportunity right when the Junior League needed a new general manager.
“I had made contact with a national recruiting firm after their current GM left the job after 41 years,” Horowitz tells CultureMap. “I looked at it from a current life situation and what I wanted to do going forward — the opportunity to get back into operations is very exciting and something I’m familiar with.”
"Jonathan Horowitz stood out from a strong candidate pool for his extensive experience in hospitality, business development, law and leadership, alongside his deep Houston culinary ties and alignment with our mission," the Junior League Tea Room General Manager Search Committee said in a statement. "He respects our traditions while bringing the collaborative leadership needed to enhance staff partnerships and advance our premier food and beverage operations in our newly renovated building. As we enter our next century of service, we are thrilled to welcome Jonathan as the new general manager."
Although he’s only a couple of days into the job, Horowitz already has some ideas how to enhance the Tea Room, which underwent extensive renovations a couple of years ago. Of course, fan favorite dishes such as the taco salad, crepes, and pecan ball aren’t going anywhere, but Horowitz has already heard from members who want more vegetarian options. He’s also gauging interest in themed game nights such as mahjong or bingo.
Behind the scenes, Horowitz is planning on some technological upgrades that will allow the operation to run more smoothly. Knowing his predecessor held the job for more than 40 years has Horowitz feeling optimistic that he’s found a long-term home.
“We’re on day three and you never know what the future hold, but I certainly look at it that way. That’s how I’m approaching it. I ain’t no spring chicken,” he says with a laugh.